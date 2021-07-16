ORLAND PARK, Ill., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dive Right In Scuba has a full calendar year-round, and hosts many events on a monthly basis. The Orland Park-based scuba company has tons of events scheduled for August that are in high demand. Here's a brief overview of two important classes that divers won't want to miss:
Monday, August 16th – Marine Life Injuries by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors
The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) is holding a virtual Marine Life Injuries class on the third Monday in August at 6:00 p.m. Taking place over Zoom, a PADI-certified, experienced scuba diving instructor will teach students how to minimize injuries from unintentional run-ins with marine life, in turn reducing pain or discomfort that divers will inevitably face at least occasionally throughout their diving careers.
Lasting about three hours, the Marine Life Injuries course will teach students about invertebrate and vertebrate causes of envenomations and the potentially traumatic injuries and life-threatening complications they can cause. The virtual classroom discussion also covers poisonings from common seafoods and, most importantly of all, how to actively avoid marine life injuries of all sorts.
Sunday, August 22nd – Intro to Technical Diving by Technical Diving International
Technical Diving International (TDI), the world's largest technical diving certification agency, is teaching Intro to Technical Diving on the fourth Sunday in August at Haigh Quarry in Kankakee, Illinois, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. TDI's Intro to Tech course is ideal for experienced divers who've heard about technical diving and want to learn more about it from a fully trained, more-than-qualified instructor with hundreds of hours of technical diving experience. Students will learn what sets technical diving apart from recreational or sport diving, enhanced dive planning techniques, in-water maneuvering skills, and proper gear configuration for technical dives.
Although Intro to Tech is a stand-alone course, students may take the course as an introduction to TDI's Decompression Procedures course or its Advanced Nitrox course. Intro to Technical Diving is also a great refresher for already-certified technical divers.
Mike Pederson, owner of Dive Right In Scuba, shared his excitement regarding the upcoming courses for August. "We are happy to keep serving our community and to nurture the interest of diving in all age groups. We're very pleased with our August line up, and can't wait to see students new and old take part in the latest activities."
