ORLANDO PARK, Ill., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dive Right In Scuba, a popular scuba diving gear retailer and leading provider of scuba diving lessons in the greater Chicago area, recently announced two community-oriented events to be held in July and October, respectively.
Dive Right In Scuba PADI Women's Dive Day at Haigh Quarry
For the 7th year in a row, Dive Right In Scuba (DRIS) is recognizing PADI's Women's Dive Day by holding a group women's diving event at Haigh Quarry in Kankakee, Illinois, on Saturday, July 17th at 9:00 a.m. The event will run through 4:00 p.m., lasting a total of seven hours. The 12-acre quarry is spring-fed, making the crystal-clear waters an ideal place to enjoy this year's event.
DRIS PADI Women's Dive Day at Haigh Quarry will feature fun, family-friendly games and prize drawings, including a Discover Scuba Class for kids and adults alike to learn what scuba diving is all about. The trusted scuba diving gear retailer's event is open to everyone, not just women, although the event is dedicated to ensuring the world of scuba diving will continue to hold space for grown women and young girls.
PADI started celebrating its own version of International Women's Day, a global holiday that was first celebrated on March 8, 1975, by the United Nations, in 2015 as PADI Women's Dive Day. The scuba diver-oriented holiday is recognized on the third Saturday of each July.
About PADI
PADI, the Professional Association of Diving Instructors, is the world's premier scuba diving training organization. The organization was founded in 1966 by the National Association of Underwater Instructors (NAUI Worldwide) instructor John Cronin and lifelong scuba diver Ralph Erickson with the goal of breaking scuba diver training into several in-depth modules instead of the one-off, all-around scuba diving courses that were popular at the time.
Dive Right In Scuba Underwater Pumpkin Carving 2021
Held on Saturday, October 16th between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., the Dive Right In Scuba Underwater Pumpkin Carving event will also take place at Haigh Quarry - a beautiful, family-friendly getaway roughly 60 miles south of Chicago. The event has been held annually since 2019.
Mike Pederson, owner of Dive Right In Scuba, expressed his thoughts on these upcoming events: "We are always looking for new ways to be more involved in our community. We love hosting events like these that the whole family can enjoy. We hope to see faces both new and old in this year's lineup. We can't wait to get started on the fun with some engaging activities held at a refreshing, scenic area in Haigh Quarry."
People interested in signing up for these events can visit the following links:
PADI Women's Dive Day at Haigh Quarry - https://www.facebook.com/events/389662849000776/?ref=newsfeed
Underwater Pumpkin Carving 2021 - https://www.facebook.com/events/908147819731504/?ref=newsfeed
