ORLAND PARK, Ill., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dive Right In Scuba, a scuba gear retailer and diving lesson provider located roughly 51 minutes southwest of Chicago, offers numerous auxiliary services to act as a one-stop-shop for all things diving-related. Here are just a few of the many services offered by this Orlando Park-based small business.
Dive Boat Charters
Dive Right In Scuba partners with the Hammond, Indiana-based Double Action Dive Charters to offer chartered dive boat outings to scuba divers across Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. The partner maintains three full-scale charter boats across four marinas in Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.
Typically, outings focus on diving in and around shipwrecks of boats ranging from 15 to 300 feet in length, including the famed Buccaneer. This 100-foot-long boat was sunk on June 18, 2010, and spent decades as a fast patrol boat after being launched in the early 1900s. Currently 72 feet below water level, divers visit the now-sunk Buccaneer to check out its well-known, now-extinct 23-caliber gun that was used against alcohol runners during Prohibition.
Repairs and Gas Fills
Recreational and commercial scuba divers who need to maintain or repair their diving gear will find plenty of auxiliary services at Dive Right In Scuba.
It's one of few dive shops that meets the International Association of Nitrox and Technical Divers standards for oxygen-compatible air. Dive Right In Scuba sells Trimix and creates custom blends using helium, argon, and Nitrox. The Chicagoland business inspects tanks to ensure they're working properly. Some tank-related services include corrosion-busting tumbles, valve repairs, visual eddy current tests, and hydrostatic tank testing. Dive Right In Scuba even works on paintball tanks.
Divers can have regulators, buoyancy compensator devices, and drysuits repaired. Dive Right In Scuba also works on urethane and PVC hyperbaric chambers, repairing holes and seams and replacing zippers and windows.
All-Around Equipment Rentals
Buying scuba diving gear for one-off trips isn't a worthwhile investment, especially for people who don't plan on going scuba diving often or beginners who still haven't bought their own scuba loadouts.
Dive Right In Scuba rents virtually any type of scuba diving equipment a diver could possibly need. Rentals range from single-day rentals to multi-weekly rentals. Equipment loaned to customers includes diving weights, aluminum air tanks, wetsuits, fins, gloves, and masks. The small business' regulator sets all feature high-tech computers and its buoyancy compensator devices are always weight-integrated.
The company also stays involved with the community by hosting many events throughout the year. Dive Right In Scuba works to be an all-inclusive company for their clients, and is always looking for new ways to cater to their fellow diving enthusiasts.
Mike Pederson, owner of Dive Right In Scuba, commented on the company's flexible solutions: "We work hard to make sure that anyone who is interested in diving has a chance to do it. Whether you want to buy a scuba gear package for long-term use, or are interested in renting a set for a test run, we've got you covered."
