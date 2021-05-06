SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, the global golf research and development powerhouse, has introduced two new Battle Ready Putters to its iconic lineup. The all-new PXG Closer and Spitfire are 100 percent milled and fully optimized to help golfers dominate on the green.
"Golfers love options. And our new Battle Ready Closer and Spitfire are two of the very best putters you'll ever stroke. Period. These babies are fully optimized, from CG and MOI to stability and alignment so that you can sink more putts and win a little cash while you're at it," PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons shared.
Initially introduced in the GEN2 Putter lineup, the Battle Ready Closer has been re-engineered with new aerospace-grade aluminum and high-density tungsten body construction that helps increase MOI by approximately 15 percent. The blade-style putter features well-defined bevels in the heel and toe, a golf ball width cavity, and a bold sightline for exceptionally easy alignment at address.
The Battle Ready Spitfire presents a unique twist on a blade-style design. Featuring 100 percent milled bi-material wings, the Spitfire has the mass properties of a mallet with the mobility of a blade. Distinctive characteristics, such as angled geometry and a golf ball width cavity, support effortless alignment at any distance.
Both models present an innovative Pyramid Face Pattern. This game-changing design has been optimized to help ensure consistency in all significant factors that affect ball speed, launch, spin and roll for exceptional distance control.
Four hosel configurations – Plumber's Neck, Double Bend, Heel Shafted, and Armlock – help ensure golfers achieve the best performance for their unique stroke. Precision Weighting Technology allows for further fine-tuning and, in conjunction with the hosel selected, dictates the overall clubhead weight.
Like all clubs in the celebrated series, both putters feature the brand's iconic Darkness Insignia – a skull with the number 26 – a nod to Parsons' service in the 26th Marine Corps Regiment during the Vietnam War.
Built to spec, both the Battle Ready Closer and Spitfire Putters retail for $525. For more information or to book a putter fitting, visit PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.
ABOUT PXG
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Danielle Kang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
Media Contact
Leela Brennan, PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf, 4803875591, press@pxg.com
SOURCE PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf