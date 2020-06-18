GOLDEN, Colo., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doug Pensinger Photography Fund (DPPF) announces the recipients of its inaugural series of grants and mentorships. Founded in memory of photographer Doug Pensinger and established in 2019, the DPPF is unique in its nonprofit focus on supporting and mentoring emerging sports photographers.
Pensinger was a respected photojournalist whose credits included multiple Olympic Games, World Championships, Tours de France, World Cups, World Series and Super Bowls. He was an important resource to his colleagues, and he often advised and mentored young photographers. The DPPF was created to continue these efforts on his behalf.
The three winners of $5,000 grants and one-year mentorships by members of DPPF's Advisory Board are (in alphabetical order):
Andy Bao
Chloe Knott
Yong Teck Lim
The seven winners of $1,000 equipment grants are (in alphabetical order):
Brandon Gallego
James Gilbert
Katelyn Mulcahy
Tim Nwachukwu
Abbie Parr
Dustin Satloff
Sarah Stier
"It was great to see so many talented young photographers apply for the inaugural Doug Pensinger Photography Fund grants," remarks DPPF Board Member Ezra Shaw, Getty Images Chief Sports Photographer. "The high quality of the applicant pool made it difficult for our judges to determine the top three award recipients. It's gratifying to know that the Fund will be able to help this year's grantees and many other aspiring photographers in the future."
Grantees were chosen by an eight-member panel of top working photographers and editors, all of whom served on the Advisory Board of the DPPF. Three members of the panel will serve as mentors to the recipients of the $5,000 grants.
DPPF President of the Board Bettyann Heppler was also encouraged by the response to this first call for entries, stating, "The robust response confirms that we are filling a unique niche as a nonprofit that supports emerging sports photographers."
Details are available at https://dougpensingerphotographyfund.org/grants.
About the DPPF
A 501(c)(3) public charity, the DPPF is unique among nonprofit organizations in its focus on talented young sports photographers. It was founded in memory of photojournalist Doug Pensinger, and its programs honor his legacy of community, connection, and inclusivity. The DPPF is committed to promoting inclusivity and diversity and to providing merit-based access at no cost to participants.
The DPPF's Advisory Board comprises sports photojournalists and editors who are among the top professionals in the U.S. Their work is featured by Getty Images, Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and major media outlets; they have been recognized by World Press Photo, National Press Photographers Association, the International Olympic Committee, and Pictures of the Year International. Current Advisory Board members are photojournalists Al Bello, Elsa Garrison, Sean Haffey, Harry How, Jed Jacobsohn, Helen Richardson, and Ezra Shaw; and editors Steve Fine, Rebecca Butala How, and Maxx Wolfson.
PRESS CONTACT Kim Witman / kim@dppfund.org