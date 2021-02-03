TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mike Hart is pleased to announce the launch of his first podcast 'Hart 2 Heart.' The podcast will focus on 'Hart 2 Heart' conversations around cannabis and psychedelic medicine as therapeutic options — as well as fitness, health, nutrition, philosophy, mindfulness, cryptocurrencies, and much more.
"After appearing on the Joe Rogan Show in 2019, I was bit by the podcast bug. That particular episode was a 'pot debate' with Alex Berenson where we discussed the merits of cannabis, which reached an audience of over 3 million people, and the response was overwhelming," said Dr. Hart. "After that experience, I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that I wanted to create my own podcast where I could have similar discussions with individuals from all walks of life, to shine a light on the power of cannabis and psychedelics, as well as other important topics."
Dr. Hart's goal is to provide an intimate, discussion-based platform with a 'real-talk' essence that not only imparts knowledge to the listener but also offers a chance to connect on a more intimate level with guests and listeners.
Some of Dr. Hart's first guests include former NFL Player and plant-based medicine advocate, Eben Britton, Former NHLer and health advocate Riley Cote, and Elias Theodorou, MMA Fighter who is the first to receive his Therapeutic Use Exemption, which allows him to use medical cannabis in-competition.
The 'Hart 2 Heart' podcast is available to listen across all major podcast streaming platforms including apple, spotify, stitcher, tuneIn or across any favourite podcast streaming service.
Dr. Michael Hart, M.D, is one of the world's most foremost experts on plant-based medicine. In 2014, Dr. Hart became the first physician in London, Ontario, Canada to open a "Cannabis Clinic." In 2016 he founded Readytogo medical clinic, where he currently acts as the lead physician and medical director. He is also the Medical Advisor for Terpwell, Medical Ambassador for Athletes for CARE, the co-author of the Amazon Best Seller "Friendly Fire: Why Vets Are Lighting Up and Ditching Pills to Treat PTSD." His outspoken stance has landed him on a variety of media outlets, including an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast. You can find out more about Dr. Hart by visiting his website: https://mikehartmd.com/ or following him on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.
