NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Myles Rubin Samotin is proud to announce that July 2022 will mark 25 years since he opened his first private orthopaedic practice in Naples, Fla. Since 1997, Dr. Samotin, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with a sub-specialty in foot and ankle, has performed over 8,000 surgeries in Florida.
"25 years of practicing orthopaedics in Naples is such a wonderful accomplishment," said Dr. Myles Samotin. "I'm thankful for all of my patients who have trusted Samotin Orthopaedics with their treatment and care for a quarter of a century."
Dr. Samotin founded Samotin Orthopaedics with the goal to provide the highest quality of non-surgical and surgical orthopaedic care to local residents in Florida. Due to the success of the Naples practice, Samotin Orthopaedics has since expanded to Orlando and Sarasota, Fla.
"I truly care for my patients, and I want to help restore their lives so they can continue to maintain active lifestyles without experiencing foot, ankle or joint pain. In order to do this, we devote a significant amount of time to understanding the issue, addressing any underlying causes for pain and correcting the condition," said Dr. Samotin. "At Samotin Orthopaedics, we strive to offer peace-of-mind to patients by educating them on their particular needs, providing them with realistic expectations for recovery and ensuring they understand the role they also play in their recovery. We don't just perform surgery and send patients along on their way — we work closely with them before and after treatment or surgery to ensure their recovery stays on track."
Born in New York City, Dr. Samotin attended Columbia University during his undergraduate years and received his MD from the State University of New York at Brooklyn in 1998. After graduating from the Hospital for Joint Diseases - Orthopaedic Institute, Dr. Samotin became a Fellow in Foot and Ankle Surgery in 1997. His surgical training was conducted at Maimonides Medical Center, where he completed the Orthopaedic Surgery Program in 1996. Later, Dr. Samotin moved to Naples, FL and opened his private practice.
Dr. Samotin is a Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon, Fellow of the American Academy for Orthopaedic Surgeons, and a member of the American Foot and Ankle Society. Prior to opening his own practice, Dr. Samotin worked with the Harkness Center for Dance Medicine where he treated dancers from the Alvin Ailey Company and the Joffrey Ballet.
For more information about Samotin Orthopaedics or to schedule an appointment, call 239-514-4200 or visit https://www.samotinorthopaedics.com/ today.
About Samotin Orthopaedics
Since 1997, Samotin Orthopaedics has been providing patients with exceptional, caring, professional and efficient orthopaedic care in Florida.
Samotin Orthopaedics treats all manner and type of joint injuries including those to the foot and ankle, hand or wrist, knee, hip, shoulder or elbow. Dr. Myles Samotin is associated with and has admitting privileges at NCH Downtown Naples Hospital and is the recipient of the 2008 Patients Choice Award.
In addition, Dr. Samotin is an orthopaedic specialist in sports medicine working closely with physical therapists to design optimal follow-up sports therapies for everyday athletes of all ages.
