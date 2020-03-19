NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coronavirus pandemic causing national school shut-downs, students need positivity and access to engaging, educational content more than ever. The Drone Racing League (DRL), the global professional circuit for drone racing, today unveiled DRL Academy, an innovative STEM program, which features online learning opportunities for students studying science, engineering, and unmanned aircraft technology. To immediately integrate DRL Academy into school curriculums nationally, DRL also announced a partnership with educational development group, Eduscape, National Geospatial Technology Center of Excellence, and West Valley College, and will be supporting teachers in need of academic content and activities throughout the semester.
"Drone racing is the ultimate sport to facilitate STEM programming and inspire students to learn about robotics, engineering and physics. Through DRL Academy, we'll leverage our cutting edge drone technology, custom content, and futuristic sports competition to provide teachers and students with a digital-first curriculum during this challenging time and beyond," said DRL CEO and Founder, Nicholas Horbaczewski.
DRL has engaged hundreds of students through live STEM sessions across the US, Middle East and Asia. The league has proven success in the classroom, and now offers unique opportunities to support students studying remotely. Committed to inspiring the next generation of drone pilots and innovators, DRL and Eduscape, as well as their partner New Jersey City University, will offer students complimentary access to:
- Drone Flying & Building Lessons on the DRL Simulator, a true-to-life drone racing SIM on Steam that integrates accurate drone physics, aerodynamics, and motion capture technology
- Digital STEM Panel Sessions with DRL's world-class drone technicians and Eduscape leadership, who will share insights into the technology behind the immersive sport of drone racing and the future of robotics
- Live-Streamed Celebrity Guest Lectures with champion and all-star DRL Pilots, who are also engineers, scientists and content creators from around the world
"We are proud to work with DRL on this important step in giving students and teachers a unique opportunity as they forge deeper into the world of remote learning during this crisis," said Alex Urrea, Founder and CEO of Eduscape, a New Jersey based business which is one of the leaders in STEM education and online teaching. "This initial program will give teachers a unique and innovative option as they look to integrate STEM programs into an online curriculum. It is engaging and fun, while providing practical applications of aeronautics, engineering design, and computer science and will lead to even more interest once we are back to normal as well."
This will be the first step in an anticipated longer-term plan to connect the science of DRL to young people and teachers around the world.
The news comes ahead of the league's 2020 DRL SIM Tryouts qualifying round. During this live-streamed player-to-pilot esports tournament, gamers will compete on the DRL Simulator for a chance to earn a spot in the 2020 DRL Allianz World Championship Season. The event will stream at 9:30pm ET on DRL's Twitter, Youtube and Twitch.
Educators interested in leveraging DRL Academy opportunities for students can reach out to STEM@DRL.io.
