TARZANA, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Aid Global LLC has been selling Smoke Escape Hoods for twenty years to offshore oil platforms, cargo vessels and air transport companies as well as to American industries alike. Now, they're making an impact into the American prepper markets as a solid method of fire escape in the single family dwelling.

The number one cause of death related to fires is smoke inhalation. Not only does smoke contain toxic chemicals that can kill you, but it also displaces the oxygen you actually need to breathe!

"Our HK Pocket Smoke Escape Hood is made of a NASA-grade Polyamide Film which resists high temperatures to 450 degrees C and has passed the UL test in the USA for fire and tear resistance," says a First Aid Global LLC company spokesperson. "You can see in one of our video illustrations that the material won't melt when held directly above a butane flame. The six layered carbon-activated filters give you up to 30 minutes of escape time and the hood has ample room for those who must wear their glasses while escaping a smoke-filled environment. I think one of the biggest benefits is that one size fits all - children to adults. The rubber neck seal creates a hermetic seal and allows the wearer to simply stretch the hood open and pull it over your head."

Now that summer is approaching and the Western United States are once again suffering drought-like conditions, we can only assume that forest fires will be part of the norm. Smoke hoods can help you get out of your home, into your car and help you reach a safety zone. The HK Smoke Escape hood can be found at http://www.firstaidglobal.com

Media Contact

Todd West, First Aid Global LLC, 8187054911, sales@firstaidglobal.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE First Aid Global LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.