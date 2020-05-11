MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ducks Unlimited (DU) has joined forces with other leading conservation organizations to spearhead #ResponsibleRecreation – a media campaign encouraging Americans to enjoy outdoor recreation while adhering to proper COVID-19 safety protocols.
In addition to DU, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation, Trout Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and the Association for Fish and Wildlife Agencies are leading the effort.
Whether participating in hunting, fishing, shooting sports or numerous other outdoor activities, the conservation community sees the #ResponsibleRecreation campaign as a safe and constructive way to encourage individuals and families to get outside and enjoy the outdoors as a means to cope with the current COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to advocating safe outdoor etiquette, the campaign also encourages Americans to take advantage of the numerous opportunities this country offers to recreate on public lands, waters and parks.
"In a time of global sheltering in place, what better opportunity is there to get your family outdoors," said DU CEO Adam Putnam. "On the water, in the woods or in your own backyard, Ducks Unlimited and our volunteers are strongly encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors. Being in nature is good for the soul, it's good for your mental health and it's good for everyone to connect with nature."
Guidelines the campaign seeks to establish while practicing #ResponsibleRecreation are in line with the Center for Disease Prevention and Control and include maintaining proper social distancing and adhering to best practices to avoid COVID-19.
While many of the organizations involved in spearheading campaign have their own interests —hunting, fishing or shooting sports — it is important to note that #ResponsibleRecreation seeks to engage all who are enjoying the outdoors safely and responsibly.
Additionally, the campaign is encouraging all outdoor enthusiasts to visit www.responsible-recreation.org and sign the #ResponsibleRecreation pledge, then share their pursuits by using the hashtag #ResponsibleRecreation on the social media channel of their choice.
For more information, visit www.ducks.org, and be sure to Follow DU's newest Twitter feed – @DUNews1937 – to get the most up-to-date news from Ducks Unlimited.