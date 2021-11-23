NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dumbbells market is poised to grow by USD 211.16 million between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A and D Sports Ltd., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Core Health and Fitness LLC, Coulter Ventures LLC, Exercycle SL, gym80 International GmbH, Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa are some of the major market participants.
The increased demand for home fitness equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Dumbbells Market 2021-2025: Geographical Landscape
Europe will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. Therefore, the Dumbbells Market in Europe is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The UK, Russian Federation, and Germany are the key markets for dumbbells market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and South American regions.
Dumbbells Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Dumbbells Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dumbbells market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the adoption of fitness-related initiatives by corporates as one of the key trends of the dumbbells market.
Dumbbells Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Dumbbells Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Dumbbells Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Dumbbells Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist dumbbells market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the dumbbells market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the dumbbells market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dumbbells market vendors
Dumbbells Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.41%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 211.16 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
0.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Russian Federation, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
A and D Sports Ltd., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Core Health and Fitness LLC, Coulter Ventures LLC, Exercycle SL, gym80 International GmbH, Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A and D Sports Ltd.
- ANTA Sports Products Ltd.
- Core Health and Fitness LLC
- Coulter Ventures LLC
- Exercycle SL
- gym80 International GmbH
- Life fitness
- Nautilus Inc.
- TECHNOGYM Spa
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
