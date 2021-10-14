SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Duthie Power Services is proud to announce they are a Premier Title Sponsor for BOMA San Diego's Annual Golf Tournament at Rancho Bernardo Inn on Friday, October 15th. As a professional association committed to supporting and advancing the commercial real estate industry in San Diego, BOMA SD hosts regular community events, such as blood drives and an annual school supply drive, so its members can continue to give back to the local San Diego community.
Since expanding into the San Diego market in 2019, Duthie Power has quickly fostered relationships within the San Diego commercial real estate community through its participation in BOMA SD as a Platinum Partner. While the pandemic disrupted many events BOMA members look forward to, this year has allowed for the resumption of in-person events, including its marquee event - the annual golf tournament.
"We jumped at the opportunity to be a sponsor for 2020's golf tournament, but unfortunately the pandemic postponed our ability to participate in this great event," says Kyle Michael, head of Duthie Power's San Diego division. "I'm excited to spend the day on the beautiful course at Ranch Bernardo Inn. And who doesn't love a Star Wars theme?!"
This year's theme of "May the Course Be with You" is bound to be out of this world, although not on the dark side. While the tournament is sure to be full of "punny" Star Wars joke, golfers will no doubt also appreciate having the time to network and share resources with fellow members of the San Diego commercial real estate industry.
Shelby Ballow of Dowling Construction, who is organizing this year's event, adds, "The golf tournament is all about cultivating opportunities for our members to grow as leaders in our industry and to foster community for everyone (including non-BOMA members) in San Diego's commercial real estate industry."
BOMA San Diego is a professional association committed to advancing the interests of the commercial real estate industry by developing the careers of its members through leadership opportunities, legislative advocacy, education, and networking. The purpose of BOMA is to align itself as a strategic business partner by enhancing value to building owners and service providers while creating knowledgeable industry leaders.
For over 50 years, Duthie Power Services has served as the largest independent generator and fire pump service provider in Southern California. The Duthie team specializes in generator sales, installations, rentals, routine maintenance, diagnostics, repairs, and 24/7/365 emergency power restoration. The company's commitment to using high-quality parts, coupled with fast, guaranteed customer service and preventative maintenance packages, have made them an industry leader. Duthie Power is a family-owned business and active member of BOMA San Diego (Building Owners and Managers Association), as well as EGSA (Electrical Generating Systems Association) with offices in Long Beach and San Diego, California.
