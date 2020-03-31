NORCO, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To assist government agencies, medical centers, and emergency services during the COVID-19 pandemic, E-Z UP is focusing efforts on mobile emergency response shelters, including the Emergency Medical Containment (EMC100) Cube.
"It is our goal right now as a company to help federal, state, and county medical staff and emergency responders with medical containment products so they can expand testing and treatment capacity," says E-Z UP CEO Leonardo Pais. "Our first step was to donate units to local hospitals for immediate response. Since then, we have significantly increased production to meet the urgent demand both nationally and globally."
A key supplier to government agencies including Homeland Security, CDC, FEMA, WHO, American Red Cross, and the U.N., E-Z UP has decades of experience developing portable rapid deployment products for the medical industry, creating shelter solutions for the needs of patients and healthcare workers.
"We designed the 10'x10' EMC100 Cube to operate as a completely contained medical care unit to significantly reduce the risk of contamination," adds E-Z UP Industrial/Government General Manager Maurice Noland. Created to be an all-in-one solution that can be assembled in minutes, the EMC100 Cube also provides both visibility and privacy when needed and includes built-in air filters, utility ports, and replaceable flooring. This shelter meets all major fire retardancy safety requirement certifications (CPAI-84, NFPA-701, and CAN/ULC-S109).
The EMC100 Cube is ready to ship globally, thanks to the company's U.S. production capacity. The medical shelter line also includes the EMC100S Cube, mobile privacy shelters, drive-up testing stations, and emergency services tents to help with patient isolation, triage, outdoor clinics, mobile hospitals, disaster relief, first aid stations, communication centers, and emergency command posts.
"We are proud to see the EMC100 Cube, as well as our other emergency response products, having a positive effect on virus containment issues throughout the U.S. and Europe," adds Pais.
ABOUT INTERNATIONAL E-Z UP, INC.: In 1983, the E-Z UP® Instant Shelter® canopy was the first pop up shelter of its kind and brought the concept of a one-piece instant frame to market. E-Z UP continues to lead the canopy industry in quality and innovation, consistently introducing ease of use and strength technologies that are unmatched. The company also offers award-winning digital printing options. www.ezup.com