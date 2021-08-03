PORTLAND, Ore., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Easterseals Oregon has announced its plan to host the "Les Schwab Walk, Run & Roll'' fundraiser after having to cancel most of their annual fundraising events last year, including their popular Bloomfest event. Walk, Run & Roll Oregon 2021 is a hybrid fundraiser that participants can do on their own time to support the work of Easterseals Oregon, or they can participate during the live event at the Oregon Zoo on August 28, 2021.
Every walk and run is a lifeline of funds that enables Easterseals Oregon to continue providing vital services and support to people with disabilities and their families and other disenfranchised Oregonians. These critical programs support both children and adults with disabilities and include sending kids to summer camp where activities are designed to be inclusive; providing job development and coaching services to individuals with disabilities who have language and/or literacy barriers; helping Veterans find housing and employment; and assisting low-income seniors with skills training and job leads.
"We serve over 2,500 individuals and their families throughout Oregon," said Carol Salter, President/CEO of Easterseals Oregon. "Without the ability to host our annual fundraising events last year, this year's Walk, Run & Roll hybrid event is critical to raising the funds we need. I want to personally thank our community in advance for supporting Easterseals Oregon, and to thank our outstanding sponsors including Title Sponsor, Les Schwab Tires, Presenting Sponsors Daimler Trucks North America and Starbucks, Supporting Sponsors CVS Health, Tillamook, ESA, and Alpenrose, and Participating Sponsors Brown & Brown Insurance Northwest, Preisz Financial, Pacific Office Automation, and Columbia.
The Walk, Run & Roll hybrid event is scheduled to take place between August 23-28, 2021. The virtual version takes place August 23- 27. The live, in-person Walk, Run & Roll event will kick off at 7:00 am at the Oregon Zoo for 5k runners and 1-mile walkers. Participants can register at https://eastersealswalk.org. A $45 fee for the live, in-person event helps cover some of the event costs and includes an event t-shirt and race bib, a celebratory after-party, and the opportunity to win prizes. All who register for the Live Event at the Oregon Zoo on Saturday, August 28 will also receive a ticket to the zoo that day, free Starbucks coffee and hot cocoa, free Tillamook's ice cream sandwiches, and free chocolate milk from Alpenrose.
Participants can join or create their own fundraising team; all are encouraged to share their experience and their reason for participating on social media with the hashtag "#WalkWithMeOR" or by tagging @eastersealsor. Donations can also be made directly to Easterseals Oregon at https://eastersealswalk.org
Easterseals Oregon is a nonprofit organization that provides vital services and is an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, homeless Veterans, mature job seekers, and their families, to ensure all have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. We foster environments where everyone is included and valued—with a tangible and positive impact on society.
