FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EDCO Awards & Specialties—the United States' leading provider in corporate, scholastic, and extracurricular recognition products—emphasizes the theme of "teams" for the month of April in their newest series of postings. These latest articles for EDCO's site highlight some of the most famous trophies from around the world, as well as the best activities and techniques for encouraging team collaboration in the workplace—whether in the office or virtually.
The first feature, entitled The World's Most Famous Trophies and EDCO's Equivalents, provides the histories, valuations, and rare facts surrounding some of the most recognizable awards from around the globe. Some of the most notable examples discussed include the FIFA World Cup Trophy, Stanley Cup, and the Vince Lombardi Trophy among others. Coaches and executives in search of a similar trophy for their own sports team will also find offerings from EDCO that correspond with each award discussed.
The other piece—Rewarding Team Collaboration: Why, How, and the Best Awards for Your Employees—breaks down the importance of encouraging joint efforts in the workplace and how managers can create an environment that fosters a collaborative mindset. EDCO provides insight on implementing positive tweaks to company culture, as well as examples of bonding games and problem solving activities that can take place regardless of everyone's location.
The guide also explains why it is important for supervisors to have an employee incentive program in place to encourage positive company values. At the conclusion, EDCO provides examples of excellent awards for recognizing cooperation among coworkers—from unique individual sculptures to perpetual plaques for the entire staff.
EDCO's newsletter seeks to provide employee managers and company decision makers with the most accurate information possible on the latest in corporate recognition, such as drop shipping awards directly to employees. Last month, EDCO highlighted the emerging trend of art crystal and glass awards, and in the coming weeks will examine topics such as company culture and employee morale.
More About EDCO Awards & Specialties
Since 1969, EDCO Awards & Specialties has supplied corporate recognition products, athletic awards, and other branded merchandise to businesses and managers across the United States. With nearly 50 different themes of awards to choose from across hundreds of unique trophies and sculptures, EDCO has the perfect award for anyone looking to acknowledge the efforts of their employees.
EDCO offers a range of free additional services with its awards, including free art set-up, engraving, personalization, rush service, and ground shipping on orders over $100. Visit their website at https://www.edco.com for more information about EDCO's employee recognition awards, executive gifts, service awards, and other personalized specialties.
Media Contact
George Eisner, EDCO, 800-377-8646, websales@edco.com
SOURCE EDCO