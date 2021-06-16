PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elev8 Consulting Group was a Tee Sponsor at the Junior Achievement (JA) of the Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast® Play4JA Golf Tournament in Palm Beach on May 8. Registration started at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament kicked off at 9 a.m. at Palm Beach Par 3. Local businesses, community members, youth and teens golfed for a cause. Elev8 Consulting Group CEO, Angela Delmedico, volunteers with JA and teaches courses to youth and teens on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, work and career readiness.
Nationally, Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.8 million students per year in 209,651 classrooms and after-school locations. JA programs are taught by volunteers in inner cities, suburbs, and rural areas throughout the United States. Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast reaches approximately 20,050 students per year. Research shows that JA alumni are more likely to have a college degree, feel confident managing money, have career success, and have started a business as an adult.
"Junior Achievement is such an amazing organization doing great things to raise a future generation of educated leaders! As a former JA student, I learned a lot through the programs so many years ago. I'm passionate about continuing to help youth and teens learn more about these valuable skills. Exposure is the first step," said Angela Delmedico, CEO and founder of Elev8 Consulting Group.
Junior Achievement is the nation's largest organization dedicated to providing youth with the knowledge and skills they need to plan for their futures, own their economic success, and make smart academic and economic choices. Learn more or get involved.
"Our team would like to recognize Angela Delmedico, one of our JA advocates. Her company, Elev8 Consulting Group, is a sponsor and she has donated her time personally as a JA volunteer. We thank you for your varied and generous support of JA," said Katelyn Bates, engagement manager of Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast®.
With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Las Vegas, and New York, Elev8 Consulting Group provides strategic marketing and publicity services to businesses throughout the nation. Specialties include business strategy, marketing partner services, web design, branding, digital marketing, email marketing, content marketing, social media, lead generation, automation and technology integrations. Dedicated to giving back, Elev8 Consulting Group sponsors numerous organizations each year.
About Elev8 Consulting Group
Elev8 Consulting Group specializes in marketing, publicity, branding and business strategy development. With over 15 years of experience, Elev8 Consulting Group helps businesses, non-profits and government entities launch and implement strategic, engaging campaigns and maximize on ROI. Elev8 Consulting Group is dedicated to building brands from concept to company, every step along the way. CEO and founder Angela Delmedico is a proud member of the Forbes Business Council and has been published in numerous media outlets including Forbes, Medium, Tech.co, The Huffington Post, All Business, Recruiter.com, and Business Collective. Elev8 Consulting Group is a detail-oriented, max performance driven, veteran-owned business. Learn more at http://www.elev8cg.com or call 386.24.ELEV8.
About Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast
Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast has a noble mission to empower young people to succeed in a global economy. We are able to execute this mission by providing students with hands-on, experiential learning encounters led by community volunteers with a focus on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work-readiness. We do this across five counties, including Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Hendry Counties. For nearly forty years in this area, and over 100 years nationwide, Junior Achievement has been enriching the lives of young people through our programs. Throughout our total history, and across those five counties we have grown to serve, we have reached roughly 680,000 students. Program funding comes through contributions from businesses, individuals, foundations, and special event fundraisers. For more information please visit http://www.JuniorAchievement.com.
Media Inquiries:
Alexis Bott
Elev8 Consulting Group
Ph: 386.243.5388
Media Contact
Angela Delmedico, Elev8 Consulting Group, 386.243.5388, info@elev8cg.com
SOURCE Elev8 Consulting Group