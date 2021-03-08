TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Top-ranked middleweight fighter and medical cannabis activist fights the stigma of athletes and cannabis both inside and outside of the ring.
WHAT:
Elias Theodorou will be returning to the cage as both fighter and co-promoter with Rise FC this Winter in Canada's first contact sports event since competition was suspended due to COVID19 in the Spring of 2020. The 'Mane Event ®' has joined forces with ImagineBC, a revolutionary new media company that promotes a safe and equitable digital platform, to stream his next bout live.
WHO:
Elias will be hitting the ring with Matt Dwyer, a fellow UFC veteran, alongside four other match-ups on the card
INTERVIEWS:
WHEN & WHERE:
Saturday, March 13th, 2021, Songhee Wellness Centre, Victoria, British Columbia.
The event will be streamed live exclusively on Imagine BC's new digital platform. It will also include access to Elias' premiere content. The fight is supported and sponsored by: Terpwell, Medistik, Hemp Energy Drink, GG Poker, Coors Organic, SOVRIN Extracts, CAFE Herb Angels, USG, Planet of the Vapes, Seed & Stone, PotHub, Storz & Bickle, and Combat Sports Law. Fans can learn more about streaming the live event on Elias' channel.
WHY:
Elias is a UFC veteran and the first-ever Canadian winner of the reality show/tournament, The Ultimate Fighter. He is also dedicated to 'Fighting the Stigma' of medical cannabis in sports.
Theodorou is the first professional athlete and MMA fighter in the world to receive a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis in competition, which was granted in February by the British Columbia Athletic Commission. This historic ruling sets a precedent not only for Elias but all other MMA athletes and boxers in BC who may now apply for the same TUE where medically appropriate. This fall, Elias will look to make professional sports history in his next fight, as the first sanctioned cannabis athlete in a jurisdiction (TBA) that recognizes his medical cannabis rights.
Elias, "The Spartan" Theodorou, is a top-ranked middleweight fighter who amassed an impressive 8-3 record during his time in the UFC. Elias is committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics. In January 2020, he became the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis, the first in combat sports or professional sports. Elias has transcended the stereotypes of a fighter by employing his advertising degree and corporate experience in the development, creation, and production of personal and corporate brands, including The Mane Event™, The Ring Boy™ and Weedbae™ When Elias is not busy training or competing, he's working on several films and various TV projects. Elias is committed to using his growing platform to expand his reach beyond MMA and to fight for acceptance of medical cannabis in professional sports. Follow Elias on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
ImagineBC is a next-generation media company shaping a new landscape for a better world, empowering both content creators and consumers alike to unlock monetary value. By building an open, safe and equitable digital community, ImagineBC is championing a new path that allows everyone to participate in the economics of their data and thereby ensuring that the benefits are enjoyed by all, not just a few. ImagineBC is available in both the United States and Canada iOS, Android, and web portal. Follow ImagineBC on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. To learn more about ImagineBC, visit ImagineBC.net
