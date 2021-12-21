DENVER, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elias Theodorou is the first professional athlete to compete and win in the United States with a Therapeutic Use Exemption for Medical Cannabis. On December 18th, Theodorou made history with his victory over Bellator veteran Bryan Baker at the Colorado Combat Club 10, hosted at the Island Grove Event Center in Greeley, Colorado.
The Mane Event struck a definitive blow against the stigma of medical cannabis use in sports, defeating Baker by judge's decision in the headline fight of the night. The win dispels the notion that professional athletics and medical cannabis are mutually exclusive. True to his commitment to clean sport, Theodorou did not consume THC for 48h before his bout.
The event is commemorated by an exclusive AR NFT for sale on the New World platform, immortalizing the 'knockout punch' against stigma in professional athletics.
After an entertaining undercard, Theodorou and Baker took the ring to thunderous applause. Since his release from the UFC in 2018, Theodorou has advocated for medical cannabis in sports - receiving his Therapeutic Use Exemption from the British Columbia Sporting Commission in 2020, and The Colorado Office of Combative Sports and Colorado Combative Sports Commission in 2021.
With a win under his belt in Colorado, Elias looks forward to securing exemptions for competition in other US states, further cementing his legacy as a cannabis athlete.
"To all other athletes with the means to do so: apply for a therapeutic use exemption without fear of being stigmatized," said Theodorou. "This is only a first step in our journey for understanding and acceptance."
Theodorou extends sincere gratitude to all of his supporters and sponsors who helped further his mission of fighting the stigma, as he trains and prepares for his next challenge. Special thanks to Leafythings, cubed3biotech, Imagine BC, Planet of the Vapes, GG Poker, USG Fightgear, Storz & Bickel, and Erik Magraken, Managing Partner of MacIsaac & Company.
About Elias Theodorou
Elias "The Spartan" Theodorou, is a top-ranked middleweight fighter who, after an impressive 8-3 record during his time in the UFC, is committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics. In January 2020, he became the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis, and the first in the USA to do the same in May 2021. Elias has transcended the stereotypes of a fighter by employing his advertising degree and corporate experience in the development, creation, and production of personal and corporate brands, including The Mane Event™, The Ring Boy™ and Weedbae™. Elias is committed to using his growing platform to expand his reach beyond MMA and to fight for acceptance of medical cannabis in professional sports. Follow Elias on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
