VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elias Theodorou, the first professional athlete to compete in North America with a Therapeutic Use Exemption for Medical Cannabis, made history with his victory over fellow UFC veteran Matt Dwyer at the Rise Fighting Championship 6, hosted at the Songhees Wellness Centre in Victoria, British Columbia, last night, March 13.
The Mane Event struck a blow against the stigma of medical cannabis use in sports, defeating Matt Dwyer in a third round decision in the headline fight of the night. The convincing win will help to dispel the notion that professional athletics and medical cannabis use are mutually exclusive. True to his commitment to clean sport, Theodorou did not consume THC for 48h before his bout.
Theodorou was able to harness the energy and fire he exhibited during his 8-3 run in the UFC and the winning ways he established in the Ultimate Fighter television competition, where he came out on top in 2014, capping off the night after an entertaining undercard. Since his release from the UFC in 2018, he has since advocated for medical cannabis in sports - receiving his Therapeutic Use Exemption from the British Columbia Sporting Commission in 2020.
Elias hopes his victory paves the way for other athletes to apply for a therapeutic use exemption as well without fear of being stigmatized, creating a more inclusive and equitable world for athletes, personalities and creators alike. The collaboration with an inclusive, community-driven service like Imagine BC is only natural--striving to create a more equitable world is a vision shared by the MMA fighter and the platform.
Fans and supporters who missed the fight live can still watch it all on ImagineBC.net by using invite code 'TheManeEvent' or by following the link bit.ly/2FLenqZ.
Theodorou extends sincere gratitude to all of his supporters and sponsors who helped further his mission of fighting the stigma, as he trains and prepares for his next challenge. Special thanks to Terpwell, Medistik, Hemp Energy Drink, GG Poker, Coors Organic, SOVRIN Extracts, Cafe Herb Angels, USG, Planet of the Vapes, Seed & Stone, PotHub, Storz & Bickle, and Combat Sports Law.
Watch the fight and learn more about Elias' upcoming projects and his #fightingthestigma initiative by checking out his channel imaginebc.net/elias-theodorou. To learn about how ImagineBC is helping content creators and consumers monetize their data on a fair digital platform, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and visit their website at ImagineBC.net.
Elias, "The Spartan" Theodorou, is a top-ranked middleweight fighter who amassed an impressive 8-3 record during his time in the UFC. Elias is committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics. In January 2020, he became the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis, the first in combat sports or professional sports. Elias has transcended the stereotypes of a fighter by employing his advertising degree and corporate experience in the development, creation, and production of personal and corporate brands, including The Mane Event™, The Ring Boy™ and Weedbae™ When Elias is not busy training or competing, he's working on several films and various TV projects. Elias is committed to using his growing platform to expand his reach beyond MMA and to fight for acceptance of medical cannabis in professional sports. Follow Elias on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
ImagineBC is a next-generation media company shaping a new landscape for a better world, empowering both content creators and consumers alike to unlock monetary value. By building an open, safe and equitable digital community, ImagineBC is championing a new path that allows everyone to participate in the economics of their data and thereby ensuring that the benefits are enjoyed by all, not just a few. ImagineBC is available in both the United States and Canada iOS, Android, and web portal. Learn more about Imagine BC by visiting ImagineBC.net.
