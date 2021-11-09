DENVER, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elias Theodorou, MMA fighter and medical cannabis advocate, will be the first professional athlete to compete with an exemption for the use of medical cannabis in professional sport in the United States. The first ever American bout, with an in-competition Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) in place for medical cannabis, will occur on December 18, 2021. The State of Colorado granted the TUE to Theodorou in May 2021.
"Validating my US Colorado TUE for cannabis with a fight and finish will officially stamp my place in American sporting history as the first sanctioned cannabis athlete," says Elias Theodorou. "This is a precedent not only for myself, but for other athletes in Colorado and other states, which in turn can create a wave of opportunities for other athletes to apply for the same right to medicate with cannabis in competition."
The event will be commemorated by an exclusive NFT for sale on the New World platform, immortalizing the 'knockout punch' against stigma in professional athletics. "I will commemorate my next fight with an NFT that represents the 'knockout punch' to the prohibition in athletics, validating my therapeutic use exemption means," he explained.
The Middleweight fight between former UFC (Theodorou 18-3) and Bellator (Baker 18-5) veterans leads the ticket co-promoted by Colorado Combat Club LLC and will take place at the Island Grove Event Center in Greeley, Colorado. The fight will also be broadcast as a 21+ pay-per-view.
The ticket includes a Pro Welterweight Title fight between Petrosyan and Dunkle, a Pro Full Rules Muay Thai Super Fight between Martinez and Lacroix, and a Bantamweight Title Contender fight between Valadez and Haas. The Island Grove Event Center is located at 501 N 14th Ave, Greeley, Colorado and doors open at 5pm local time.
For exclusive content leading up to fight night visit Elias Theodorou Imagine BC Channel at https://portal.imaginebc.io/web/createAccount?inviteCode=TheManeEvent
Elias "The Spartan" Theodorou, is a top-ranked middleweight fighter who amassed an impressive 8-3 record during his time in the UFC. Elias is committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics. In January 2020, he became the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis, the first in combat sports or professional sports. Elias has transcended the stereotypes of a fighter by employing his advertising degree and corporate experience in the development, creation, and production of personal and corporate brands, including The Mane Event™, The Ring Boy™ and Weedbae™ When Elias is not busy training or competing, he's working on several films and various TV projects. Elias is committed to using his growing platform to expand his reach beyond MMA and to fight for acceptance of medical cannabis in professional sports. Follow Elias on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About The Fight
- MMA Middleweight bout vs. Bellator veteran Bryan Baker
- At Greeley, Colorado on December 18th, 2021
- Event produced by Colorado Combat Club
- MMA Super fight between UFC and Bellator Veterans
- PRO MMA Title on the Line
- PRO Full Rules Muay Thai Super Fight
- TWO Amateur Titles on the Line
- From top to bottom from Bell to Bell, this event will be historic!
