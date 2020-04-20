SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco based, Chameleon BX, announced Kyree Walker will prepare for the 2021 NBA Draft by training in its 12-month program starting this June in San Francisco.
Kyree Walker is one of the most promising young basketball stars in his 2020 class, named MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year in 2017 while attending Moreau Catholic in Hayward, CA. Most recently, Walker played his junior year at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona before opting to concentrate on academics his senior year to graduate early and focus his time and energy on playing professionally in the NBA. The 6' 7" 215-pound small forward is one of the most sought-after college prospects in the nation and has amassed more than 18 offers from Division I schools with elite basketball programs, including Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, St. Mary's, Western Kentucky, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and UCLA.
After numerous collegiate offers and careful consideration of all available options, Kyree and his father, Khari Walker, said their decision was based on what was best for Kyree. "The path to the NBA has evolved the past few years. I've come to the conclusion in order to get truly prepared to compete at the highest level for a grueling 82-game season will require personalized physical and mental preparation; with an emphasis on a enjoying a long and healthy career. Although I'm genuinely humbled by all the interest and offers I received by some great schools, I believe the Chameleon BX program provides the kind of personalized attention I'm seeking," said Kyree. His Father added, "Frank Matrisciano's proven ability to transform athletes, combined with the skills training provided by his accomplished NBA coaching staff is simply a far better option for Kyree than a one-and-done college career. Chameleon BX is customized to fit Kyree's needs and designed to bring out the best in his game."
Matrisciano's rationale for developing Chameleon BX was driven by his decade long passion to fill the void that existed for preparing exceptional high school athletes for the NBA. Current pathways such as college, the NBA G League, China, Australia, and Europe don't prepare elite high school players for the pros. "They aren't the right environments for 18-year old kids," said Matrisciano. The Chameleon BX coaching staff includes an esteemed group of former NBA basketball coaches and executives who will prepare athletes for the life in the NBA. The staff includes Bob Hill, Mike Woodson, Dave Joerger, Kim Hughes, Eddie Johnson, Josh Oppenheimer, Tom Sterner and Dean Demopoulos all with extensive NBA and collegiate coaching experience.
About Chameleon BX
Chameleon BX is a one-of-a-kind 12-month personalized training program designed specifically for helping elite high school basketball players prepare physically and mentally for the NBA draft with unrivaled fitness training and skills training by NBA coaches who've lived the NBA life. Chameleon BX provides a customized focus and individualized attention on each player. As part of its commitment to preparing its clients for all aspects of life, Chameleon BX also offers continued education, nutritional guidance, and marketing and sponsorship support.
For more information on Chameleon BX visit https://chameleonbx.com
