SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco based, Chameleon BX, announced Maxwell (Max) Lewis will prepare for the 2021 NBA Draft by training in its 12-month program starting this August in San Francisco.
Lewis, the multi-talented 6' 8" elite high school basketball player from Phoenix, AZ, is also an amateur boxer and accomplished saxophonist. Born and raised in Las Vegas, NV, Max played only one year of high school varsity basketball and two seasons with the Dream Vision AAU program. Although Max started playing basketball years later than most athletes in the 2020 class, he received more than twenty Division I offers, including Baylor, St. Johns, Oklahoma, USC, as well as interest from Oregon, and UCLA.
"It's a blessing to be in the position I'm in as not many athletes get this opportunity. I'm not only excited to train with Frank and Chameleon BX, but I'm confident the individualized attention I'll receive will vastly improve my game and help me reach my goal of becoming an NBA draft pick," said Max. His father, Robert Lewis, Jr. added, "My motto with Max has always been no excuses, to work harder than everybody else, and he's done just that." Although Max started playing years later than most athletes, his accomplishments and raw potential have earned him the opportunity to be selected as one of only four elite high school athletes to train with Chameleon BX this year. Three other elite athletes training in the 2020 Chameleon BX program include standout high school basketball players, MarJon Beauchamp, Kyree Walker, and JD Tsasa. "The fact Max will get the personalized attention from Chameleon BX's NBA experienced coaching staff, especially now with all the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, made Chameleon BX an easy decision," Lewis, Jr. added.
Matrisciano's rationale for developing Chameleon BX was driven by his decade long passion to fill the void that existed for preparing exceptional high school athletes for the NBA. Current pathways such as college, the NBA G League, China, Australia, and Europe don't prepare elite high school players for the pros. "They aren't the right environments for 18-year old kids," said Matrisciano. The Chameleon BX coaching staff includes an esteemed group of former NBA basketball coaches and executives who will prepare athletes for the life in the NBA. The staff includes Bob Hill, Mike Woodson, Dave Joerger, Kim Hughes, Eddie Johnson, Josh Oppenheimer, Tom Sterner, Rex Walters and Dean Demopoulos all with extensive NBA and collegiate coaching experience.
About Chameleon BX
Chameleon BX is a one-of-a-kind 12-month personalized training program designed specifically for helping elite high school basketball players prepare physically and mentally for the NBA draft with unrivaled fitness training and skills training by NBA coaches who've lived the NBA life. Chameleon BX provides a customized focus and individualized attention on each player. As part of its commitment to preparing its clients for all aspects of life, Chameleon BX also offers continued education, nutritional guidance, and marketing and sponsorship support.
For more information on Chameleon BX visit https://chameleonbx.com
