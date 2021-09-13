MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMC continues its support of the Sanford International presented by Cambria for a fourth year with new community sponsorship. The company is also deemed the Official LED Lighting Partner for the PGA TOUR Champions event, which brings the best in golf to Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, September 13-19.
The Sanford International benefits the Sanford Health Foundation that manages endowment funds in support of Sanford Hospitals and Clinics and programs. Last year's event raised $270,000—nearly double what was raised in 2018 and 2019—despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2018, the tournament has given back more than $500,000 in charitable contributions and has had an annual economic impact of over $20,000,000 for the Sioux Falls area.
"We are proud to once again partner with Sanford Health and Cambria for an event that combines the best of PGA golf and support for the greater Sioux Falls community," said EMC CEO and Chairman, Jerry Johnson. "As the Official LED Lighting Partner, EMC brings expertise in disinfection lighting, EV charging and IoT solutions that enhance health, safety and quality of life for people in Sioux Falls and across the country."
PGA TOUR Champions returning to this year's tournament are Miguel Angel Jimenez, who won the 2020 Sanford International. Expected to join him are past winners Steve Stricker and Rocco Mediate. In addition, the field will include South Dakota's own Tom Byrum, Fred Couples, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk and EMC sponsored Scott Parel.
In addition to serving as Title Sponsor for the tournament, EMC will host these special events:
- Women's Day presented by EMC on Monday, September 13. A day to celebrate all women from the Sioux Falls community and beyond, Women's Day's mission is to build camaraderie, bring women together to strengthen business and social relationships, and create a space for just women to enjoy the Sanford International.
- EMC Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday, September 15 and Thursday, September 16. Guests tee up alongside a PGA TOUR Champions Professional at the historic Minnehaha Country Club.
- First Annual Champions Dinner hosted by Miguel Angel Jimenez and past Sanford International winners Steve Stricker and Rocco Mediate.
EMC provides leading-edge LED Lighting + Technology conversion systems and service solutions to a broad range of multinational retail, commercial, industrial and specialized customers. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of lighting upgrade projects, saving clients across industries billions of kilowatt-hours of energy. EMC has since expanded beyond lighting into smart buildings and IoT devices, system integration, custom product development, energy analytics and disinfection technologies.
The Sanford International Presented by Cambria, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 13-19, featuring a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022. In its fourth year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit sanfordinternational.com.
