PLYMOUTH, Minn., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMC will again provide corporate sponsorship of the 3M Open, Minnesota's only PGA TOUR event contested at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, MN, July 19-25, 2021. Spectators return to see the world's best golfers and elite competition including 2020 3M Open Champion Michael Thompson, who won by two strokes and 2020 Masters and FedEx Cup champion and No. 2 player in the world Dustin Johnson, who returns for a second year. Five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler, U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen and 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker will make their first 3M Open appearances.
"In addition to showcasing world class golf, the 3M Open elevates community efforts that promote health, safety, productivity and energy efficiency," said EMC CEO and Chairman Jerry Johnson. "These are driving factors in our business and we appreciate the opportunity to further community awareness of them as a corporate sponsor."
EMC is also committed to supporting our youth and excited that caddies at the Pro-Am will be again provided by At The Turn, a 501(c)3 non-profit focused on youth advancement in financial literacy, networking and preparation for their BEST FIRST JOB EVER.
EMC-sponsored events include Executive Women's Day on Monday, where EMC marketing leader Kristi Everson will be a panelist speaker, the Draw Party on Tuesday and the Pro-Am on Wednesday where EMC is Title Sponsor. Health and safety, which remain at the forefront of this year's event are also prominent components of EMC's business. The company's UV-C disinfection, emergency light testing and EV charging station installation technologies will be featured at the Draw Party and in company information and advertising throughout the venue.
Committed to "Golf That Matters," The 3M Open gives back to the Twin Cities community through the 3M Open Fund. The 3M Open Fund donates funds raised to select Minnesota charities including M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, Greater Twin Cities United Way, VEAP, Urban Ventures, YWCA Minneapolis, YWCA St. Paul and the Science Museum of Minnesota.
Last year, the 3M Open Fund donated more than $1.5 million toward Minnesota nonprofit organizations focused on supporting individuals impacted by COVID-19 and those fighting for social justice initiatives.
EMC provides best-in-class LED Lighting + Technology solutions and services to a broad range of multinational retail, commercial, industrial and specialized customers. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of lighting upgrade and controls projects, saving clients across industries billions in kilowatt-hours of energy.
A PGA TOUR event, the inaugural 3M Open contested in July of 2019 was won by Matthew Wolff in thrilling fashion with an eagle on the 72nd hole to defeat Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa by one stroke. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Michael Thompson won the 2020 event by two strokes. Managed by Pro Links Sports, the tournament benefits local programs through the 3M Open Fund. For more information, please visit 3mopen.com. Follow the 3M Open on Instagram/Twitter @3MOpen and at facebook.com/3MOpen.
