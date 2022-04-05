The award-winning swim school enters its fifth state with the acquisition, which closed on April 1, 2022. Both schools use similar teaching styles to create a nurturing, safe and fun environment so children can feel confident in their swimming skills and ability to self-rescue.
MADISON, Wis., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning Emler Swim School has acquired SwimWest Swim School in Madison, Wisconsin. SwimWest will be Emler's 32nd and 33rd locations, and marks the fifth state in which it is operating in addition to Texas, Kansas, Nevada and Oregon.
"We are excited to add locations in such a strong market to the Emler family, especially one with similar values," said Greg Laird, Emler CEO. "It is nice when you can find two organizations that have the same mission and culture for their employees and customers. This acquisition made all the sense in the world. Karen Kittleson Clay has established two of the best swim schools in the country, and our goal is to continue that legacy."
"Emler Swim School will be a tremendous community partner in water safety and will take exceptional care of our SwimWest Families," said Karen Kittleson Clay, SwimWest Swim School Founder, and CEO. "I have known Dave and Jan Emler for over 32 years. Our mission and goals perfectly align."
SwimWest Swim School's number one core value is safety, which aligns with Emler's safety-first approach. SwimWest also believes that learning happens best when students are having fun, so they make classes playful and exciting. This mirrors Emler's approach, making the acquisition a great cultural fit. Additionally, both curricula focus on the goal of safety in every lesson and the swim development through the four strokes.
SwimWest's learn-to-swim programs have been internationally recognized throughout its accomplished 32-year history. The organization keeps the water a balmy 90 degrees and air a temperate 92 degrees to ensure students can learn to swim comfortably year-round. It also has adult and senior water exercise classes, lap and recreational swimming, and homeschool physical education classes.
Emler Swim School has a 100 percent swimmer guarantee and focuses on empowering kids with the knowledge and skills to help rescue themselves if they unexpectedly fall into water. Emler has made a name for itself not only in the swimming world but also with families. Parents have recognized the organization with the honor of Best Swim Lessons in a variety of publications, including D Magazine, DFW Child, Austin Family and Best of Metroplex.
SwimWest will continue to operate under the name SwimWest Swim School. All staff will stay on after the acquisition, and there will be no changes to current monthly enrollment plans.
SwimWest Swim School has two locations. The West Madison facility is located at 1001 Deming Way, Madison, WI 53717. The Fitchburg facility is located at 6220 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53719.
