DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emler Swim School, the award-winning swim school, is saying "I'm yours" to the Katy community this Valentine's Day at its grand opening event on Feb. 14, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its newest pool on the southwest corner of State Highway 99 and Fry Road.
Known for its award-winning curriculum and dedicated staff who are passionate about teaching children in a loving environment and water safety, Emler Swim School has a history of making swim lessons fun and safe for children.
"We are thrilled to bring our fun, award-winning swim lessons to Katy this month, and we look forward to welcoming all Katy swimmers (and not-yet-swimmers) into the Emler family," said General Manager Maclane Fulvio. "Water safety is our priority, all with a Splash of Love!"
Emler Swim School has made a name for itself not only in the swimming world but also with families. Parents have recognized the organization with honors such as Best Swim Lessons in a variety of publications, including D Magazine, DFW Child, Austin Family and Best of Metroplex.
Emler Swim School believes in its classes so much that it offers a 100 percent swimming guarantee. The organization employs a proven semester-based, year-round approach that integrates child development best practices. Its students have consistent opportunities to apply their skills and receive positive reinforcement to encourage accomplishment.
Safety is not a value Emler only preaches about – the school puts it into practice. Even prior to the pandemic, Emler maintained high-quality UV water purification systems that use ultraviolet light rays to kill dangerous germs and inactivate viruses. Its facilities also have top-of-the-line air filtration systems that draw in 100% fresh air eight times an hour, along with dehumidifiers with antimicrobial filters and controls that maintain healthy humidity levels that reduce the survival of bacteria and viruses.
The Katy grand opening will follow all local and state health guidelines. Emler Swim School staff will be giving tours of the facility, and the state-of-the-art pool will be available in 30-minute increments to those who would like to try it out. If guests want to swim, they should sign up ahead of time on Emler's website to secure their spot.
Emler will also be giving away limited sizes and quantities of U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets to attendees, along with a special discount on lessons. To increase the odds of receiving a life jacket, RSVP to the event online. Emler is asking for a $5 donation to attend, which will be donated to a local nonprofit.
The facility is located at 6823 S. Fry Rd., Katy, TX 77494 and its staff can be reached by phone at 281-394-0445. For more information about the grand opening or swim lessons, visit https://emlerswimschool.com/location/katy/
About Emler Swim School
In 1975, Emler Swim School was founded on two principles, that every child should experience a fun lesson that causes him or her to fall in love with the water, and that every parent should receive a guarantee that his or her child will learn to swim.
Emler utilizes a proven, ever-evolving curriculum, a quality staff that undergoes thorough training and – above all – a passion to nurture children in a healthy, safe and fun environment.
With more than 20 different classes and levels, the award-winning swim school is proud to meet the need of every swimmer with the same "Emler Sure," 100 percent guarantee. For more information on each location, visit emlerswimschool.com. Follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter.
