DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning Emler Swim School kicked off its yearly food drive Friday to ensure that kids and families have enough food during the winter months. Emler welcomes its loyal customers, as well as the public, to donate goods to the charities it has formed relationships with throughout the years.
Now through Nov. 21, Emler is collecting any form of nonperishable food in the following areas: Dallas- Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Kansas City. No food items in glass containers will be accepted, as glass can break easily in transport and become a safety hazard.
"This is one of our favorite parts of the year," said Emler CEO Greg Laird. "Gathering food on behalf of these critical community organizations and spreading the word about the work they do is something we always look forward to."
In DFW, Emler is sending all items to Lovepacs, a nonprofit that primarily serves children who qualify for free or reduced lunches during extended school breaks when the food they receive from the local backpack program will not be enough. The swim school is donating food in Austin, Houston and San Antonio to the Central Texas Food Bank, Houston Food Bank and San Antonio Food Bank, respectively. Harvesters will receive the Kansas City area donations.
The food drive comes on the heels of its first post-Halloween candy drive. With the help of customers and many community members, Emler was able to donate more than 2,000 pounds – over a ton – of candy to Operation Gratitude. The nonprofit distributes the candy to deployed troops, local military units, veterans and first responders.
"We were beyond thrilled to have such an incredible response from the community for our first candy drive," Laird said. "We look forward to participating next year and making it even bigger and better."
For addresses and information about Emler Swim School location hours, visit https://emlerswimschool.com/locations/
