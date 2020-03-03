DENVER, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Field at Mile High will host a matchup between soccer powerhouses Mexico and Colombia on Saturday, May 30, as part of the annual Mexican National Team U.S. Tour, it was announced by Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) on Tuesday.
Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public on Monday via www.MexTour.org and Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. MT.
Both teams are expected to bring their top rosters as they prepare for important international competitions over the summer. Mexico will be playing in June in the semifinal stage of the CONCACAF Nations League, while Colombia will be participating in the CONMEBOL Copa America.
In 29 matches all-time, Mexico has won 12 games, while Colombia has won 7, with 10 draws between them. The two teams last met in 2012 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, with Colombia winning 2-0.
Colombia features some of the top footballers on the planet, including midfielder James Rodriguez of Spain's Real Madrid and winger Juan Cuadrado of Italy's Juventus.
During the last two decades, Denver has hosted the Mexican National Team on several occasions at Empower Field at Mile High and at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mexico last played in Denver on June 19, 2019, defeating Canada 3-1 at Empower Field in a group stage match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
To pre-register for future tour ticket information, fans are invited to visit www.MexTour.org for the latest information related to the team's visit to U.S. cities throughout the year, including full tour schedule, on-sale dates, gameday guide and activities, public events and more. Also, fans can visit the official Mexican National Team U.S. e-store, ShopMNT.com, featuring the latest team gear, including jerseys, hats, team merchandise and more.
Mexican National Team U.S. Tour matches have become one of the most popular events in the sport, with an average of nearly 54,000 fans per game during the 2019 edition. With nearly 90 games played since 2002, the Mexican National Team has been able to use the matches not only to prepare for important competitions like the FIFA World Cup and CONCACAF Gold Cup, but also to reach their fervent fan base across North America.
For a downloadable video clip of Mexico Manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino discussing the game against Colombia, please click HERE (in Spanish).
ABOUT SOCCER UNITED MARKETING
Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, has become the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion and operational execution of the region's most successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the United States Soccer Federation, the Mexican National Team (for the U.S. market), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup and CONCACAF Properties (Gold Cup™ and CONCACAF Champions League). In addition, SUM held the promotional and commercial rights to the highly successful 2016 Copa America Centenario.
