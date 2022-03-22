Originated by Encore RV Resorts and now in its third year, the WaterWise campaign is aimed to educate and bring awareness to the importance of water conservation. Guests at nearly 90 Encore RV Resorts across Florida, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Palm Springs pledged to use less water in their daily lives to celebrate World Water Day on March 22. All are encouraged to download the Encore WaterWise Calendar with water saving tips!