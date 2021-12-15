NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enda CEO Navalayo Osembo has been selected as a top 3 finalist for Jack Ma's Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) Award, the largest and most prestigious start-up competition in Africa. Enda's world-class running shoes and value-driven mission propelled Osembo to the top of the 12,000 companies that entered ABH this year.
The top 10 finalists will compete for a share of $1.5 million in grant money, participating in the ABH finale pitch competition and on a TV show broadcast online and across the continent.
The ABH prize competition is the flagship philanthropic initiative spearheaded by the Jack Ma Foundation, aimed at supporting and inspiring the next generation of African entrepreneurs across all sectors, building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the continent's future. Judges look for visionary entrepreneurs who are providing innovative, robust solutions to problems in their communities.
"The recognition as part of the top 3 African Business Heroes finalists validates the brand's growth and impact," said Osembo. "The competition has opened new networks for Enda that will help in establishing a robust supply chain in China and Africa, including capacity building of local factory staff."
Enda is Kenya's first high-performance brand of running shoes. Osembo is from a town that has produced generations of the world's greatest distance runners. To maximize social impact through sports, she founded the made-in-Kenya running shoe brand that creates jobs, invests in local communities, spurs economic growth and contributes to sustainable development. She is a graduate of the London School of Economics.
For more information, visit https://www.endasportswear.com.
Enda is the first shoe brand proudly made in Kenya. The brand helps you run Kenyan while you give back to the country. The shoes are designed to give you the most from each workout and see your running improve consistently. The bottom line - its shoes are built for dancing on any terrain.
