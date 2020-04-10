SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Golf Club held the first annual Desert Shootout golf tournament to benefit the well-deserving and incredible charity Make-A-Wish Arizona at the high-end private golf club, Firerock Country Club.
The event was pack full of fun, fundraising, and friends. With all the support from the players, volunteers, and staff at the private Firerock Country Club, the tournament was a tremendous success, raising thousands of dollars for the deserving charity. At the end of play, everything came down to an ultimate Epic Golf Club Shootout style and the winners were crowned.
Aside from the fun, Epic and their guests united to increase awareness for the remarkable organization that is Make-A-Wish Arizona. Over the years, Make-A-Wish has helped grant more than 6,500 wishes for deserving kids in Arizona. Notably, one of the recently granted wishes was for a wonderful young lady who wished to be a published author. Those who attended the tournament were blessed with the opportunity to hear her speak and tell her story. To read other wish kids' stories and how to get involved in the organization visit the Make-A-Wish Arizona's website, www.arizona.wish.org, or donate at https://secure2.wish.org/.
The relationship started between Epic Golf Club and Make-A-Wish Arizona is one that will last a lifetime. It was an incredible experience to work alongside such passionate and positive individuals.
Founded in 2018, Epic Golf is a premier professional membership group for executives who are passionate about the game of golf. Epic provides On-Demand access to Best in World golf facilities and bucket list golf experiences. If you are a member of a private club, apply for membership before your next golf destination trip or golf vacation.
For all media inquiries, please contact:
Kailee Jodarski
623.414.2989
237738@email4pr.com
Marketing Specialist
www.epicgolfclub.com
Brenna Stewart
bstewart@arizona.wish.org
External Events Manager