Endurance athletes to attempt 10 full distance 140.6 mile triathlons on 6 Hawaiian Islands in 10 day to celebrate the 10 year anniversary
HONOLULU, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mankind has long sought to test the limits of human endurance with feats of conquest. Climbing Mount Everest, the Tour de France, and swimming the English Channel have all presented formidable challenges to those who've accepted the obstacles each of these endeavors has presented.
From May 10-19 2022, nine athletes will attempt to shatter the standards of human endurance as three of these athletes attempt to complete five full distance 140.6 mile triathlons in just five days on five Hawaiian Islands (EPIC5) and, for the very first time, six of these athletes attempt to complete ten full distance 140.6 mile triathlons in ten days on six Hawaiian islands (EPICDECA). That's 140.6 miles each day (2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike & 26.2 mile run) for a total of 703 miles for the EPIC5 event and 1406 miles for the EPICDECA event.
The two events are part of the EPIC5 Challenge. A spiritual voyage, not a race, the EPIC5 Challenge is an unprecedented athletic journey and a once in a lifetime triathlon adventure.
EPICDECA launches on May 10 at 4:30am on Oahu, and EPIC5 launches on May 13 on Kauai. From there the events move onto the following Hawaiian Islands on the following dates: May 14 Maui, May 15 Lanai, May 16 Molokai, May 17-19 Big Island of Hawaii.
The following athletes will be participating in the events from around the globe:
EPICDECA
- JD Tremblay, Canada
- Juanma Jordan, Puerto Rico
- Julian Summers, South Africa
- Marc Galietta, USA Philadelphia
- Matt Phelan, United Kingdom
- Michele Echeverria, Guatemala
EPIC5
- David Adams, USA California
- Prarabdh Awasthi, India
- Toni Marin Ramos, Spain
EPIC5 was founded in 2010 when Jason Lester and Rich Roll set out to complete what many deemed the impossible. Since then, some of the world's toughest ultra triathletes have participated in this annual event, testing the limits of mind, body & spirit as they embark on a passage to discover the depths of oneself.
The 703-mile and 1406-mile courses are sanctioned by USA Triathlon.
