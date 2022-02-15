PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There was a well-documented increase in backcountry-related activities during the previous snow season, as consumers sought ways to get their alpine fix, while practicing social distancing. However, with resorts being less restricted this season, and comfort levels rising, Americans are back on the mountain and it's showing in the sales numbers, according to The NPD Group.
Revenue from backcountry accessories, which includes skins, beacons, probes, and avalanche shovels, declined the most during the season-to-date (August through December 2021), versus last season. Sales are down 14% this season, after growing by 90%, during this time last year. Nordic and alpine touring equipment and snowshoes experienced dramatic sales growth last season, in some cases doubling the size of the category in terms of revenue. However, this season, sales have softened from last season's highs. Splitboard snowboards, which are also indicative of backcountry behavior, fell 17%, after posting triple-digit growth last season.
Alpine and snowboard equipment sales growth was more subdued than other categories last season but has accelerated this season. Revenue increased 16% and 29%, respectively, after each category reached just 3% growth last season. Within snowboard equipment, traditional bindings and boots still captured the bulk of the business, but it is worth noting that step-in technology gained significantly, as well. Step-in boots and bindings sales increased at a faster rate than all other snowboard product categories.
