The free webinar on 6/16 will feature 5 panelists from Escalade Sports, Shopify Plus, and CQL. The discussion, featuring Emily Patton, Escalade Sports' Ecommerce Manager, will focus on Escalade Sports' multi-brand migration and sales increase of 139%. Escalade Sports, a sporting goods manufacturer, distributor, and retailer, migrated 11 brands including Fōwling, American Heritage Billiards, STIGA, Goalsetter, Woodplay, Rave Sports, Lifeline Fitness, Goalrilla, Onix Pickleball, & Bear Archery to Shopify Plus. The new commerce platform simplified Escalade Sports' tech stack, reduced costs, and empowered their digital marketing teams to grow online business. Register here.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Escalade Sports, Shopify Plus, and Digital Agency CQL announced it will host a webinar, "Enterprise Multi-brand Solutions That Scale," in response to the growing number of enterprise businesses looking to build their multi-brand offer while simplifying their tech stack, lowering their costs and reliance on development resources, and empowering digital marketing teams to grow their online business. The free webinar, discussing Escalade Sports multi-brand migration and revenue increase of 139%, will feature a panel of Emily Patton, Escalade Sports' Ecommerce Manager, Ryan Donahue, CQL Client Success Manager, Keaton Ross and Anthony Gouveia, Shopify Merchant Success Managers, and Betsy Petrovic, CQL Marketing Manager.
Escalade Sports, a sporting goods manufacturer, distributor, and retailer based in Evansville, IN, supports over 18 household sports brands today, including Fōwling, American Heritage Billiards, STIGA, Goalsetter, Woodplay, Rave Sports, Lifeline Fitness, Goalrilla, Onix Pickleball, & Bear Archery. After struggling to maintain and manage dozens of brands on legacy tools, Escalade Sports migrated to Shopify Plus; integrated platform partners such as Salsify, Bazaarvoice, Klaviyo; and built custom middleware to their OMS, reducing tech costs, driving sales increases of 139%, and tripling checkouts.
One webinar attendee will win an Escalade Sports' portable Fowling set (a $250 value; must be present to win). To join the webinar, please register here.
About Escalade Sports
With leading brands in a dozen categories, Escalade Sports is proud to offer a diverse and prominent portfolio ranging from basketball, table tennis, archery, darting, fitness, pickleball, game room, and billiards to outdoor lawn and tailgate games, and playground equipment. Our incredibly distinct and acclaimed brands include Goalsetter®, Goalrilla™, Goaliath®, and Silverback® residential, in-ground basketball hoops; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis tables & accessories; Bear® Archery and Trophy Ridge® archery equipment; Arachnid® and Accudart® darting; ONIX® Pickleball; the STEP® and Lifeline® fitness products; RAVE Sports® water recreation products. For more information on Escalade Sports, please visit escaladesports.com.
About CQL Corp
CQL is a digital commerce agency with a 27+ year history of creating commerce experiences and solutions for inspiring brands and people who love them. CQL's unparalleled technical expertise and experience design coupled with industry leading eCommerce platforms, has helped retailers and manufacturers drive record on-line revenue, build new channels, and envision world-changing ideas. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our clients include PetSmart, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Wolverine Worldwide, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Escalade Sports, Costa Del Mar and more. For more information, call 616-365-1000 or visit CQLCorp.com.
About Shopify Plus
Shopify is a leading provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Proudly founded in Ottawa, Shopify powers over 1.7 million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, Heinz, Staples Canada, and many more. For more information, visit shopify.com.
Media Contact
Betsy Petrovic, CQL, 6163651000, betsy.petrovic@cqlcorp.com
SOURCE CQL