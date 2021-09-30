NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ESR 24/7 Esports Network today announced that it will bring hundreds of hours of esports gaming content to The Roku Channel, including its flagship original Esports Times gameshow.
Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home for free entertainment on America's No. 1 TV streaming platform, based on hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, April 2021). The Roku Channel licenses and distributes content from more than 175 partners and features an expansive library of 40,000+ free movies and television programs.
ESR provides licensed and original esports-themed content to Roku and other affiliates worldwide, including documentaries, tournaments, and game play featuring leading streamers and teams. Notable shows include College Edition Esports Interview Show, Age of Coronavirus, Road to Top 500, NBA2K, and Girl Gamers. It started producing the first of its kind flagship Esports Times videogame gameshow in 2020, with series such as "Kills, Thrills & Chills", "Thanksgaming", "Holiday Smash", "Toast with the Most", "Independence Play" and "Battle for the Rose."
"Esports is the fastest growing vertical in sports and entertainment business," said Wendy Wang, CEO, ESR 24/7 Esports Network. "Our high-quality but down-to-earth, home-brew shows appeal to viewers of all backgrounds and ages, gamers and non-gamers alike. We are excited to engage with The Roku Channel's users."
ESR content can be streamed on The Roku Channel at https://therokuchannel.roku.com/search/esports.
About ESR 24/7 Esports Network
Carried by affiliates worldwide, ESR is the first 24/7 esports TV network in the United States, promoting esports content across the entire range of games through its 24/7 English and Spanish channels. It has built a studio of next-generation talent around gaming entertainment to appeal to gamers, fans, and future fans worldwide. ESR covers all top eSports games including Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Dota2, FIFA, For Honor, Fortnite, Hearthstone, Hero of the Storm, League of Legends, NBA 2K, Overwatch, PUBG, Rainbow Six, Rocket League, Smite, StarCraft, Super Smash, World of Tanks, and World of Warcraft (WOW). Watch ESR on The Roku Channel, Sling TV Free, XUMO TV/Channel 305, SKY TV, Pluto TV, Distro TV/Channel 250, and Local Now. Follow @ESR_TV on Twitter, @esrtv on Instagram, @esr.tv on TikTok, and on Facebook.com/ESRTV.
