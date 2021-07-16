MEXICO CITY, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Estorm Esports is proud to announce a collaboration agreement with Zipchair, Dreamseat, LLC's gaming furniture brand, which becomes the club's main sponsor of gaming chairs.
With a long history in the industry of chairs and furniture for traditional sports and esports in North America, the brand has decided to expand and create it's first international alliance, which allows it to expand into the Mexican esports market in collaboration with Estorm Esports and Storm Media as an agency to reach other gaming properties in Mexico. This partnership will provide Estorm players with high quality gaming chairs for use in competitions, team training and player streams along with branded furniture for their state-of-the-art gaming house.
"This alliance with Zipchair will offer our players and content creators an improved experience when competing and/or streaming, in line with our philosophy of being an esports club where people who are part of the institution have access to the best tools and always have the greatest comfort in all areas," said Mauricio Choza CEO / Co-founder Estorm Esports.
The collaboration between Zipchair and Estorm will feature social media giveaways and sweepstakes while also making the Zipchair line of furniture and gaming chairs available to the Mexican market. In celebration of this partnership, Zipchair is offering an exclusive 10% discount with code ESTORM on Zipchair.com and Zipchairgaming.com. Click HERE to purchase a chair identical to the one used by Estorm.
"We have been looking to expand into Mexico for some time but needed the right partner and we couldn't be more thrilled to have found Estorm Esports and Storm Media. Our Zipchair Gaming line of gaming chairs and furnishings will help raise the level of comfort and performance for their players and we look to do the same for their fans by supplying Estorm branded Gaming chairs for their home use," said Chandler Suprina, President of Zipchair Gaming. "Being able to deliver high-quality gaming chairs and furniture to Mexico solidifies our North American reach."
ABOUT ZIPCHAIR & ZIPCHAIR GAMING:
Introduced in 2015, Zipchair and Zipchair Gaming are the retail sites for DreamSeat. Focused on delivering high quality, comfortable and durable fan furniture to the public, Zipchair.com provides the easiest way for the consumers to order the same furniture for their home as seen and used by their favorite teams and athletes. In 2018, Zipchair launched a personalization feature allowing customers to add their name, number or phrase to Zipchair's licensed logo panels with only a few days lead time. The following year, Zipchair launched Zipchairgaming.com, a retail site dedicated to licensed logo furniture for gamers. For more information on Zipchair, visit http://www.zipchair.com, follow @zipchair on Twitter and Instagram. Learn more about Zipchair Gaming by visiting http://www.zipchairgaming.com, or @ZipchairGaming on Twitter and Instagram"
ABOUT DREAMSEAT:
DreamSeat's patented line of XZipit furnishings offer an innovative, high quality, interchangeable logo system that is used throughout its entire product line. DreamSeat specializes in commercial grade furnishings for professional sports teams, universities, firehouses, high schools and corporations. Known for elevating the fan experience, DreamSeat creates custom, premium, VIP and general seating to fit the specific needs of the client, application and venue. Noteworthy clients include Caps Gaming, UGL League, Fan Controlled Football, Magic Gaming, HyperX Arena/Allied Sports, ECAC, Dallas Mavs NBA 2K team, Miami Open, Cincinnati Reds Premium Diamond Club Seating, Philadelphia Eagles Field Seats, San Diego Padres Suites, Denver Broncos team and film rooms, Texas Rangers facilities, Live Nation Venues nationwide and many more. DreamSeat's affiliate companies, Zipchair and Zipchair Gaming, are online retailers that allows the consumer to purchase the same furniture used by their favorite professionals. Dreamseat, headquartered in Commack, NY, is a family-run business. For more information, visit http://www.dreamseat.com or follow @dreamseat on Twitter and Instagram."
About Estorm
Estorm was founded in 2017 and since then it has a policy of participating in all the most relevant esports on the scene, having competed in the main leagues in Mexico and in various international championships.
In addition, they have s a pool of content creators who align with the values of effort, quality, humility and respect, always seeking to connect with fans through strong engagement.
