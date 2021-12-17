NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eureka Wealth Solutions is pleased to announce the recent Associate Partnership with the New York City Football Club (NYCFC). This Associate Partnership creates an opportunity for Eureka Wealth Solutions to provide investment management and financial and retirement planning services to fans and supporters of NYCFC.
The Associate Partnership is a part of the NYCFC's program to allow small businesses across New York to affordably benefit from the significant exposure the Club can give them. Eureka Wealth Solutions will be able to actively promote its new relationship with the Club through the use of NYCFC assets including the Club's associate partner crest and powerful brand messaging at the stadium during home games as well as on traditional, digital and social media platforms.
"We are excited to be an associate partner of NYCFC. Soccer is a sport I fell in love with growing up, and the opportunity to become an associate partner of the hometown club is an honor. At Eureka, we believe in helping our clients with all aspects of their financial lives. We are thrilled to have an opportunity to introduce our truly personalized investing and financial management models to the great and diverse fan base of New York City FC," says Igor Tsukerman, Co-Founder, CEO & CIO, Eureka Wealth Solutions.
About Eureka Wealth Solutions: Eureka Wealth Solutions, based in New York City, is a fiduciary wealth management firm working with individuals and businesses to provide financial planning and investment management, focusing on impact and thematic investing.
About New York City Football Club: The New York City Football Club is a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise. It was launched in May 2013 in partnership with the New York Yankees and plays its home games at the Yankee Stadium since its inaugural MLS season kicked off in March 2015. NYCFC is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). The Club has qualified for MLS playoffs the last six consecutive seasons; in 2019 the Club finished at the top of the Eastern Conference and qualified for the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League for the first time in franchise history. NYCFC has won the Championship for the first time in franchise history on December 11, 2021.
