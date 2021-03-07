CALGARY, AB, March 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In partnership with Curling Canada and TSN, Everest is bringing fans the moments that matter to Canada's most iconic curlers. The Moments that Matter series will air on TSN in Canada and ESPN3 streaming in the US during the Tim Hortons Brier, Home Hardware Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship and BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men's Curling Championship and will feature the most important curling moments through the years as recounted by an A-list group of curlers, including:
- Cheryl Bernard
- Kerri Einarson
- John Epping
- Randy Ferbey
- Al Hackner
- Rachel Homan
- Russ Howard
- Brad Jacobs
- Jennifer Jones
- Kevin Koe
"Everest has always been proud to support Canadian curling and helping create moments for curlers across the country through our sponsorship of the Everest Canadian Seniors Championships, the Everest Curling Club Championships, the Everest Curling Challenge on TSN, the Everest-Ferbey National Pro Am and the TSN All-Star Curling Skins," CEO Mark Duffey says. "This series is another way Everest fosters and celebrates the unique culture of community and caring that runs deep through this special sport."
"There's no sport like curling when it comes to celebrating our history, especially when there have been so many memorable moments involving Canadian athletes at championship events," says Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada. "Like all Canadian curling fans, I look forward to reliving these memories, and feeling the chills go down my spine as we watch these Moments That Matter, and we appreciate the support of Everest in making this happen." Everest is a sponsor of the Curling's Capital event happening in the hub city of Calgary, which is being held without fans this year. You can read more about how Curling Canada is overcoming COVID-19 challenges ahead of the championships here.
About Everest
Everest is a funeral planning and concierge service rolled into a life insurance plan. When help is needed, our 24/7 Advisors are one phone call away, ready to personalize the funeral plan, compare and negotiate best prices, and work with the insurance company to get monies to the beneficiary in as little as 48 hours after death. An independent consumer advocate, Everest was launched in Canada in 2001 with the goal of creating a continent-wide service to help streamline and simplify the process for grieving families. Its sole purpose is to provide information to consumers when they need to make informed choices about funeral-related issues. Serving as an impartial advocate, Everest is not a funeral home, nor does it sell funeral goods or services and does not receive commissions from funeral homes or other providers in the funeral industry. Today, Everest services are available to more than 25 million people in Canada and the United States.
Visit http://www.EverestFuneral.ca for more information.
