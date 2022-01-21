CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovation and pushing the boundaries in search for the newest ingredients that are backed by science is nothing new for Evogen Nutrition, and the latest addition to many of their pre-workout formulas is something bodybuilders, athletes, and the everyday gym-goer will absolutely love — Patented NO3T® (a powerful nitric oxide booster).
"If you love our Evogen Nutrition pre-workouts, your mind is about to be blown. The addition of NO3T® to our formulas creates intense muscle pumps, enhances blood flow, and helps you experience vascularity like you've never seen. This patented form of arginine is setting the industry standard when it comes to vasodilation, and we are proud to be one of the first brands to utilize this industry-changing technology. If you want to achieve that 3D look and physique, things just got a lot easier," says Hany Rambod, Evogen Nutrition owner and 20x Olympia winning coach.
NO3T® has been shown to help:
- Maximize blood flow
- Heighten nitric oxide production
- Amplify energy levels
- Improve strength and power
- Enhance recovery
- Increase endurance
- Boost sexual performance
Those who use the patented NO3T® Nitrate Technology can not only achieve head-turning pumps during their workout, but these pumps can last up to eight hours or more after they've finished their workout — helping to showcase a full and muscular physique nearly all day long.
Evogen Nutrition has included NO3T® in their EVP-3D and EVP Extreme N.O. pre-workout formulas.
To check out these pre-workouts along with their full line of supplements, head over to http://www.EvogenNutrition.com.
About Evogen: Evogen Nutrition, headquartered in Campbell, California, is a rapidly expanding, healthy lifestyle sports nutrition company that designs and creates a cutting-edge line of nutritional supplements. Founded and led by world-class trainer and coach Hany Rambod, Evogen's elite products address all categories of an active lifestyle, including physique transformation, weight loss, and general fitness through a daily nutritional supplement regimen. Evogen Nutrition is sold in over 40 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.EvogenNutrition.com.
