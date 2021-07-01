LYNCHBURG, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liberty University is undergoing a major athletic field upgrade in June, providing all of the school's athletes with best-in-class playing surfaces made by the leader in synthetic turf innovation, AstroTurf®. This summer, the practice football field, baseball field, and softball field are all receiving new turf installations. Also, Liberty is expanding four recreational fields and upgrading the turf with one of AstroTurf's most popular products, the RootZone 3D3 Blend system.
This is a monumental decision because it gives all of the school's athletes, including those competing on Liberty's NCAA Division 1 teams and intramural players, the best of the best in playing surface technology.
AstroTurf® products are recognized worldwide for their durability, safety, and performance. Integrating advanced engineering and superior construction, AstroTurf® fields feature grass-like traction and incredible stability, enabling athletes to play with confidence.
While there are numerous colleges, universities, and high schools across the country that feature AstroTurf® products, and many that have two or even three, Liberty University has over one dozen, including four indoor Laykold courts at the Crosswhite Athletic Club and an impressive collection of high-performance fields.
Williams Stadium, home to the school's football program, received a new AstroTurf® RootZone 3D3 Blend system in 2015. Liberty's football team competes in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision as an independent and is the first Big South school to win 5 consecutive Sasser Cups.
The Liberty Indoor Practice Facility, a stunning athletic facility featuring 70-foot high ceilings, also features a RootZone 3D3 Series turf, as does Kamphuis Field at Liberty Softball Stadium. Kamphuis Field has been recognized as one of the top collegiate facilities since its opening in 2015.
That's not all. The men's and women's NCAA Division 1 lacrosse and field hockey teams all practice and compete on AstroTurf®. Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium, which opened in 2013, features AstroTurf's Diamond Series Baseball Turf. Even the batting cages have an AstroTurf® playing surface.
Equipped with the best playing fields, the Liberty University Athletics programs have always thrived. The school is a member of the ASUN Conference for 17 of 20 varsity sports. The football team, coached by Hugh Freeze, won the Cure Bowl in 2019 and is looking forward to a promising 2021 season. The Flames return 10 out of 11 starters and have brought on an explosive player, former Utah running back T.J. Green.
Several of Liberty's baseball players have been drafted by Major League Baseball, and the team made it all the way to the NCAA Division 1 regional tournament finals in 2013. In softball this year, the Lady Flames clinched the regular-season conference title with a three-game sweep, and the baseball team went on a 13-game winning streak and has gone five to three against ACC competition.
Overall, Liberty Athletics earned its highest number of ASUN Conference crowns in 2021, taking titles in Men's Indoor Track&Field, Women's Cross Country, Men's Basketball, Men's Golf, and Men's Tennis.
"AstroTurf's product is durable, aesthetically pleasing, and easy to maintain," said Brian Hinkley, Liberty's assistant director of grounds for athletics facilities. "They communicate and provide excellent service."
With these new AstroTurf® installations and field upgrades, Liberty University continues to provide its student-athletes with high-performance playing surfaces and to send a message that they are 100 percent supported by the school.
