ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Overtime Elite (OTE) announced an exclusive partnership today with The Topps Company, the leading manufacturer in entertainment and sports trading cards and collectibles. The OTE partnership marks Topps' long-awaited return into basketball and highlights Topps commitment to supporting innovation and transformation for athletes on their unique journeys. To mark the occasion, OTE and Topps released the first four athlete cards which will be available today as a trading card via Topps NOW.
"At OTE, giving our athletes as many ways to connect with fans as possible is a top priority and partnering with Topps is an integral piece of that." said Aaron Ryan, OTE Commissioner and President. "Having your own trading card is something many kids dream about, especially young athletes, so to have Topps on board to make these dreams a reality is a huge deal for us and our athletes. We're thrilled to be a part of bringing their brand back into basketball with the next generation of stars."
The first available trading cards are Topps NOW products, print-on-demand cards that Topps utilizes to capture seminal moments in sports almost immediately. The first OTE trading cards are available now at Topps.com and the Overtime Shop and will be released in batches over the next month. With Overtime and Overtime Elite's digital reach, Topps OTE products will be integrated into content with exclusive drops and additional content coverage including a first-of-its-kind competition show where artists compete to create special edition OTE cards.
Topps will also create physical trading cards of Overtime Elite players for their Topps Chrome and Topps Inception series that will be available at hobby shops and big box retailers including Target and Walmart. The first box-set products will drop this December and will feature all 24 inaugural OTE players plus bonus cards.
"We're excited to partner with Overtime Elite to capture their historic inaugural season through trading cards," said David Leiner, Topps' Global General Manager, Sports and Entertainment. "As Topps continues to expand our footprint, we're proud to add OTE to our portfolio and be the first to showcase basketball's rising talent."
About OTE
OTE (Overtime Elite) is a transformative new sports league that offers the world's most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes, while engaging and inspiring a new community of digitally native fans.
OTE (pronounced Oh-Tee-E), a division of next-generation sports brand Overtime, provides a comprehensive accelerator for elite players' professional careers. The league offers a year-round development program combining world-class coaching, cutting-edge sports science and performance technologies, top-notch facilities, and a rigorous, highly personalized academic program that energizes and enhances each athlete's journey from proficiency to pro.
About The Topps Company
Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is a global consumer products company that entertains and delights consumers through a diversified, engaging, multi-platform product portfolio that includes physical and digital collectibles, trading cards, trading card games, sticker and album collections, memorabilia, curated experiential events, gift cards and novelty confections. Topps Physical Sports & Entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars, WWE, Wacky Packages®, Garbage Pail Kids®, Mars Attacks® and more. Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment has connected with people around the world who have downloaded our apps including Topps® BUNT®, TOPPS® KICK®, Star Wars™: Card Trader by Topps®, Topps® WWE SLAM™, Topps® NHL SKATE™, Marvel Collect! by Topps® and Disney Collect! by Topps®. Topps Digital Services is a leading processor, distributor and program manager of prepaid gift cards and provider of cloud-based financial services and white label e-gift solutions for widely recognized digital businesses that include Airbnb, Deliveroo, DoorDash, Hulu, Instacart, Netflix, Nike, Twitch and Uber. Topps Confections, Bazooka Candy Brands, produces, markets and distributes confections brands including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop®, Finders Keepers®, and Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information visit topps.com, play.toppsapps.com, toppsdigitalservices.com and Candymania.com.
