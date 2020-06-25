WINSTON SALEM, N.C., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F5 Sports, Inc., an advanced technology company has introduced technology that enables baseball players at all levels to develop proper throwing mechanics faster and reduce the risk of injury, announced today that it has successfully closed a $2.1 Million seed round of funding.
The company has also hired technology industry veteran David Rose as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's continued expansion. Mr. Rose has more than 20 years of leadership experience with Fortune 500, high-growth and start-up companies, most recently the CEO of PRSONAS.
The pitchLogic baseball and mobile app, allow pitchers at all levels to access information that until now has been limited primarily to professional pitchers. In addition, pitchLogic goes beyond the capabilities of existing laboratories, bringing a new class of metrics and insights, which is redefining the cutting edge of player development.
With pitchLogic being used at all levels of baseball, including pitchers from all 30 MLB teams, the company intends to use the funding to accelerate product development and scale up marketing and operations. The company is currently developing more advanced capabilities and user experiences in throwing situations beyond the bullpen. Funds will also be used to expand awareness and facilitate adoption of pitchLogic in the marketplace.
"We are very pleased with the success of our fundraising efforts to fuel growth and to have David Rose join the company as CEO," said company Founder and President David Rankin. "We are still in the early innings of demonstrating what our technology can do, but with the enthusiastic response we have received so far, this is the right time for F5 Sports to raise capital and hire someone of David's caliber to help drive the growth of the company."
About F5 Sports, Inc.
F5 Sports transforms data from body movement into real-time, actionable insights that improve learning and maximize human performance. We put the capabilities of a pitching lab inside a regulation size baseball to provide insights into athletic performance. Our pitchLogic ball and mobile app help players of all levels train more effectively and win more games.
