FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yachting powerhouses Fabrizio Scerch and George Jousma are excited to announce the launch of NauticALL, a unique yachting services company that supports both owners and the broker community with everything from yacht management, crew placement and employment to charter marketing and project management. The company is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale.
Scerch, the former Managing Director of Camper & Nicholsons USA and former Manager of Azimut-Benetti, joined forces with Jousma, the former President of Allied Marine/Richard Bertram and Founder/CEO of Sanlorenzo of the Americas, to create a one-of-a-kind yacht services company that provides one-stop-shopping capabilities and access to a team of experts without day-to-day management problems or overhead expenses.
"NauticALL was created from a void we observed in the industry. Our fresh approach and agile company structure allow us to service yacht owners directly while helping brokers expand their reach with no conflict," noted Scerch, CEO and Founder of NauticALL.
Unlike traditional yacht brokerage companies, NauticALL does not have yacht brokers and retail charter brokers on staff. As a result, brokers can work with NauticALL while maintaining their own brand identity, office space, internal team as well as sales and retail services. NauticALL has assembled a group of highly knowledgeable and respected industry professionals to implement the vision of Scerch and Jousma.
NauticALL's innovative "Branchising" model provides brokers with access to NauticALL's extensive experience and network along with the latest technology, systems and processes for support. "Branchisees" have access to a suite of professional and comprehensive services for their clients such as yacht management, crew placement, yacht charter marketing, project and technical management for new builds and refits, yacht financing and insurance solutions and independent consulting services.
Participating "Branchisee" brokers also have direct access to the global brands represented by NauticALL. They additionally receive support in everything from market intelligence, legal and administrative issues to staff recruiting and training, allowing brokers to focus solely on their retail activities.
NauticALL is located at 1535 17th Street #109, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33316, 754-216-6220, http://www.nauticALL.com, press@nauticALL.com.
