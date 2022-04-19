The all-in-one digital customer engagement leader claims victory in "Marketing and Fan Engagement" with a personalized feature that helps marketers connect with fans nearly anywhere.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Factoreal claimed a victory at the National Sports Forum Tech Tank, winning big with judges for its customer engagement platform's newest automated push notification feature, which allows marketers to connect with customers on or off the web.
Named the "Best Marketing and Fan Engagement Solution," the push notification feature enables users to send short messages to subscribers based on their mobile and web activity, even when said users aren't currently browsing the website or app. This tool helps marketers engage with more potential customers and convert online visitors more effectively.
"Marketers can now send personalized, time-sensitive information and not worry about landing in spam folders," said Aditya Dhruva, CEO of Factoreal. "Our push notification tool allows them to reach users wherever they are with a personalized message."
The NSF Tech Tank, which took place for the first time in two years, is a conference designed to bring together individuals from all marketing avenues and introduce their innovations to sports teams and agencies. Including a broad scope of attendees from business executives to vendors and even grad students, the Tech Tank empowers all-comers to revel in marketing advancements and explore the possibilities of their use.
"It feels great to contribute to the fan engagement community and do all of this in person again," said Chris Ochs, the VP of Sales at Factoreal and a presenter at the NSF Tech Tank. "Sharing knowledge and learning about innovations in the marketing industry helps us better connect businesses with their audience — or, in the case of sports teams, their fans. At Factoreal, that's been our goal since day one."
Since 2019, Factoreal has become a fan engagement industry leader by focusing on nurturing customer relationships, personalizing website messaging, and accelerating e-commerce business growth. Through deep learning and segmentation, Factoreal maps out the customer journey and provides an all-in-one engagement solution to address pain points in the customer buying experience — fostering relationships through social media, SMS, advertisements, and email marketing.
About Factoreal
Factoreal is a startup looking to disrupt the omnichannel customer engagement industry. With funding from the Mahindra group, the startup aims to make customer journey automation simple and affordable for all businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.factoreal.com.
About The National Sports Forum
As one of the largest annual cross-gatherings of business professionals in the sports industry, The National Sports Forum educates and supports businesses by representing a broad spectrum of teams, leagues, agencies, and corporate partners (i.e., NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, minor leagues, racing, colleges, etc.).
For more information please visit https://sports-forum.com
