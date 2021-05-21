SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FastLane Racing School (raceschool.com) is pleased to announce expansion to a dedicated facility at Buttonwillow Raceway Park. FastLane will soon offer classes and services from this new location, while also providing driver instruction and other services at its original location, Willow Springs International Raceway.
"We're excited to be expanding to a new, dedicated facility at Buttonwillow Raceway Park to offer additional programs," said Sandy Mahle, CEO, FastLane. "Buttonwillow Raceway Park is a track we've raced at often, and has a long history of hosting premiere racing events. Recent improvements to the Park, including a new road course and a Tesla Supercharger station, will provide additional support to our ongoing autonomous and electric vehicle testing programs."
Known as one of the premiere road racing and testing facilities in the United States, Buttonwillow Raceway Park's versatility has made it popular among club racers, track day clubs, motorcycle racers, professional race teams, car manufacturers, tire companies, media outlets, commercial production companies, and go karters. The track is located just off of Interstate 5 on Lerdo Highway, 28 miles northwest of Bakersfield, California, and offers over 40 different configurations. The East and West loops of the track can be run simultaneously or combined into a 3.1-mile course. The facilities at Buttonwillow Raceway Park include a full service tire center, fuel center with self-service pumps, two-story race control tower with observation deck, restaurant with available catering, RV hookups, day garages, and a gift shop.
"I started my racing career with FastLane" said Mike Miserendino, Event Manager of Buttonwillow Raceway Park. "Having FastLane located at our facility, offering their programs on our track, is a partnership we are very excited about." Miserendino is a Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) championship-winning racer, as well as a member of the CalClub board.
Buttonwillow Raceway Park, a modular facility with over 20 different course layouts, will soon be launching a new track. The new track will meet all the highest FIA track-specific standards. The Track 2 front straight through the first turn is 50-feet wide, and all of the remaining length is 40 feet in width. The "native ground" is near flat, but three hills of varied elevation change have been constructed for additional interest. Plus, the rubberized asphalt to be laid soon will offer superior grip and be a lot easier on tires.
FastLane Racing School has provided high quality driver education programs for over 25 years from the Willow Springs International Raceway in Southern California. Originally founded by Danny McKeever, FastLane has a long and storied history – from developing the first SCCA race school licensing programs to over 20 years of providing complete driver training and support for the Long Beach Celebrity Grand Prix. Along the way, FastLane has trained a wide range of drivers, from teens in its defensive driving academy to seasoned racing professionals.
FastLane has also trained over 600 law enforcement officers in its Emergency Vehicle Operations Courses. Thousands of other drivers have graduated from corporate and fleet driving programs, manufacturer driver training programs, and government certification courses. FastLane has also been a longtime partner for the entertainment industry, having participated in over 100 movies, broadcast shows, and commercials. With its expansion to Buttonwillow Raceway Park, FastLane hopes to educate and support even more drivers and businesses in the coming years.
