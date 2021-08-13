FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., August 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After years of stadium-packed home games and numerous championships, the FSU Broncos are upping the ante with a brand-new turf system from the same leaders in synthetic turf technology they chose 13 years ago, AstroTurf®. The installation project will be completed this summer, so the Fayetteville Broncos will be playing on their new high-tech AstroTurf® football field starting this fall.
For the upgrade, FSU went with one of AstroTurf's most popular products, the RootZone 3D3 blend system. The RootZone will be in both end zones, and the installation includes a total of 89,000 square feet of high-performance turf. The system features texturized layers of fibers that hold down the infill layer and minimize infill migration. This results in superior stability, enabling athletes to unleash both in practice and in the game.
The Broncos will also benefit from AstroTurf's patented Trionic fibers, which consist of polyethylene fused with nylon to achieve the ultimate wonder-fiber. A player-friendly, soft texture and unbeatable strength and resilience come together to provide athletes with grass-like traction and an overall safer playing surface.
The old field, the AstroPlay system, was installed 13 years ago. It held its own in both performance and aesthetics, which is one reason why Fayetteville State University's Luther Nick Jeralds Stadium is known for being one of the most well-kept stadiums in North Carolina and a top pick for tournaments.
"In 2007, Fayetteville State was the first in the CIAA to shift from natural grass," said athletics director Anthony Bennett. "We continue to strive for the best for our student-athletes and, right now, AstroTurf is just that. The new field will ensure a safe playing surface as we continue to feature one of the best facilities in the conference."
In recent years, the Broncos, headed by Richard Hayes since 2016, have proven themselves to be one of the hardest to beat teams in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). They were Western Division champions in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and have pulled off a number of hot winning streaks, including a five-game streak in 2017 and back-to-back championship appearances in 2018.
Before that, the Broncos won the 2009 CIAA football championship and advanced to the NCAA Division II playoffs. They also took home back-to-back CIAA championships in 2002 and 2003.
After being forced off the field for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FSU is eyeing a 4th consecutive appearance in the CIAA football championship game this year.
The FSU Broncos will open the season at Elizabeth City State University on September 4th. Their first home game is on September 25th
About AstroTurf®
For athletes and sports enthusiasts, AstroTurf® has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport, and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. A growing number of high schools, colleges, professional sports teams, and municipalities continue to select AstroTurf-branded products for their premium quality, technical superiority, and safety. To learn more, visit AstroTurf's website at http://www.astroturf.com.
Media Contact
Gary Jones, AstroTurf, 8007238873, gljones@astroturf.com
SOURCE AstroTurf