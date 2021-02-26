RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FenceScreen, Inc., is thrilled to hold the grand opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art fitness, wellness, and training facility for FenceScreen team members. As part of a new initiative to support staff with general health and physical fitness, the new 2,500 sq. ft. FenceScreen Fitness Center offers FenceScreen staff an opportunity to maintain personal fitness goals in a convenient location with ultramodern entertainment equipment and sound system.
With more than 120 pieces of equipment, including free weights, machines, and cardio equipment, the on-site fitness center boasts a full gym for the FenceScreen team to enjoy. The fitness center stays open two hours after the close of business each day, provides towels. Masks and wipes for all visitors, and offers a nutrition plan for each workout program. There are also defined programs for maintaining a universally healthy lifestyle, losing weight, and building muscle.
Josh Alexander of FenceScreen wants employees to know, "Overall team health is the primary reason for the new fitness center, and we want the entire FenceScreen family to know we not only support your personal health goals, but we want to make sure cost and convenience are not barriers to physical health."
FenceScreen is known for its dedication to quality in every product and a commitment to service. Known for high-quality and extremely durable customizable professional fence covers and barriers, netting, and custom printed banners. Designed to enhance on-site branding and privacy, FenceScreen products are designed to last 10 years or longer, including the 351 Custom Printed Fence Wrap Banners that adds privacy and advertising for new property developments, sports facilities, and commercial properties around the country. FenceScreen, Inc., offers exclusive pricing to partners for the full branded product line, with bulk order options for large-scale projects, ongoing or multi-location needs, as well as accessories to completely outfit site necessities.
For more information, contact FenceScreen at 1 (888) 313-6313 or visit the FenceScreen website.
About FenceScreen Inc.: FenceScreen, Inc. is the nation's leading provider of fence screens, nets and wraps designed to improve the appearance and functionality of standard fences. FenceScreen produces and markets expert-designed products, and customers benefit from unparalleled service with FenceScreen's dedication to providing the highest level of quality to customers with projects in residential, commercial, construction, special events, and sports sites.
