CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinalForms today announced the launch of a "COVID-19 Monitoring Tool", a new feature in its mobile-friendly web application. The "COVID-19 Monitoring Tool" offers coaches a new way to record attendance and screen athletes for COVID-19 signs and symptoms. On May 15, 2020, the National Federation of State High School Associations ("NFHS") issued formal guidance recommending that coaches note the health conditions of student-athletes, including cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, COVID-19 exposure, and body temperature. School districts may consider collecting and archiving this data at training sessions, and using it to make participation determinations, as a precaution against spreading the disease.
"When we're able to re-engage in athletics, this will help us safely increase participation," says Mike Bakker, Athletic Director at Fenton Public Schools in Michigan. "It's vital we help our student-athletes regain the social and emotional benefits of participating in sports."
The FinalForms "COVID-19 Monitoring Tool" features:
- Mobile interface
- Attendance options and notifications
- COVID-19 symptom notes
- Time-stamped, digital records
The "COVID-19 Monitoring Tool" will be available on June 1, 2020, via FinalForms. For more information on FinalForms, visit www.finalforms.com.
FinalForms is an online forms and registration system designed to help schools increase compliance and decrease risk. More than 2,000 schools use FinalForms to collect, verify, and distribute information using customized forms to meet state, district, and department requirements. Educators use FinalForms to communicate with their staff, parents, and students more than 100,000 times per day, and tallied over 4.7 million emails in March 2020.
The Ohio-based company employs a team of 27. Co-founders Clay Burnett and Macklin Chaffee agreed to maintain the entire team on full salary through the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools are thankful for that.
"Our founding vision is to provide a positive influence in education," says Burnett. "Our commitment to service through this difficult time helps schools stay connected, keep up with compliance, and prepare safe schools for the coming school year."
FinalForms also provides mobile enrollment and back-to-school registration services.
"As recommendations and requirements emerge, we will be exploring this tool for activities, clubs, field trips, and even class-based use," says Dr. Jim Wright, Supervisor of Physical Education, Health, Athletics and Recreation at South Huntington Schools in New York.
