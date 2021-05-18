NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RG Labs (Renzo Gracie Laboratories), a diversified performance and wellness company whose mission is to encourage peak human performance through distinctive science backed products, today announced the launch of Renzo Gracie's CBD--- a new line of premium quality, performance and wellness supplements. The initial product offering includes a range of products scientifically formulated to the standards of elite athletes, for the everyday athlete.
The new portfolio of natural oil drops and CBD balms are specially formulated by Renzo Gracie, in collaboration with cannabinoid scientists, to deliver a consistent daily dose of pure, premium CBD. The results are pure, safe and great-tasting CBD that is easy to incorporate into your daily performance and wellness routine.
"I've found that CBD supplements are a great way to enhance the health, wellness and performance of myself and my students across our 70+ academies. We are providing the athletic community with premium quality, science backed products in excellently designed formats. Our new line is available at a price point that makes Renzo Gracie CBD one of the best values on the market." said Renzo Gracie.
At launch, the Renzo Gracie CBD product line includes:
- Renzo Gracie CBD: "The Drop" 3000 mg Oil Drops (Citrus Flavor) $109.95
- Renzo Gracie CBD: "The Balm" 2000 mg Full Spectrum CBD Balm (Lavender) for $79.95
Renzo Gracie CBD is available at RG Labs' one-stop ecommerce destination, Shop RG Labs
For more information, or to purchase Renzo Gracie CBD, visit www.rg-labs.com
About RG Labs
Renzo Gracie Labs is a leading diversified performance and wellness company, providing athletes with products stemming from scientifically proven results.
About Renzo Gracie-
Renzo Gracie is one of the most globally recognized Brazillian Jiu Jitsu instructors and mentors in the sport with his signature combination of charisma and intelligence. He pioneered Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the United States in the 1990's when he founded the Renzo Gracie Academy in New York City, being one of the cornerstones of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu globally. The grandson of Gracie Jiu Jitsu founder Carlos Gracie and son of 9th degree BJJ Red Belt Robson Gracie; Renzo has guided UFC champions such as Matt Serra, Frankie Edgar, and Roger Gracie. Renzo also trained John Danaher who is the Jiu-Jitsu coach to UFC Champions Georges St-Pierre and Chris Weidman.
