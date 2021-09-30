ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orlando-based fishing charter booking platform, FishAnywhere.com, is excited to announce the launch of a new and improved mobile app for its registered Fishing Guides and Charter Operators. The app allows Guides to manage their FishAnywhere.com availability calendars and booking requests directly from their mobile device, streamlining the booking process for both Guides and Customers.
"We are always looking for feedback from our Captain and Guide partners at FishAnywhere." explained Captain Support Manager, Grant Hughes. "A streamlined mobile app is something that has been requested consistently, and we're excited to deliver. With the recreational fishing and adventure travel industries growing rapidly, we are confident that our app will allow our partner Captains to more effectively manage a higher volume of booking requests" Hughes added.
The app was developed in-house by the FishAnywhere.com software development team, and is currently available in the Apple App Store and Google Play store as the "FishAnywhere Captain App." The app is free to download and use.
About FishAnywhere.com
FishAnywhere.com was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. FishAnywhere.com has rapidly grown to become the world's largest US-based website for finding and booking a fishing trip online, representing over 9,000 fishing trips across the U.S. and internationally. FishAnywhere.com is dedicated to making a professionally guided fishing trip more accessible to anglers while also supporting eco-conservation and education. Learn more at https://fishanywhere.com/.
